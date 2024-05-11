A shark circled British holidaymakers in the sea in Menorca, as people were evacuated from the water, this footage shows.

Jessica Kenny and her family were paddling in the sea at Play Arenal d’en Castell on Monday 6 May, when she spotted the shark.

Ms Kenny realised the shark was following her father Darren, who was swimming towards some buoys.

The lifeguard was alerted by screams coming from the beach and he called for backup.

Children were evacuated from the sea.

No one was injured and the shark soon returned to deeper waters.