The parents of Archie Battersbee have filed an application to the Supreme Court in a bid to extend his life-sustaining treatment to allow time for a United Nations committee to consider the 12-year-old’s case.

Archie has been in a coma since he was found unconscious by his mother on 7 April and is currently being kept alive by a combination of medical interventions at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London.

His life support was due to be withdrawn at midday on Tuesday (2 August).

