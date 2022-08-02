Jump to content
Archie Battersbee’s family lodge last-minute appeal with Supreme Court to stop withdrawal of life support

Zoe Tidman
Tuesday 02 August 2022 13:01
<p>Archie Battersbee was due to have treatment stopped on Tuesday (Hollie Dance/PA)</p>

Archie Battersbee was due to have treatment stopped on Tuesday (Hollie Dance/PA)

Archie Battersbee’s family has made a last-ditch appeal to the Supreme Court in a bid to keep the brain-damaged boy on life support for longer.

Doctors had been given permission to stop treating the 12-year-old, who has been unconscious for nearly four months, from Tuesday midday.

The family vowed to ask the Supreme Court for permission to appeal the ruling, which rejected a United Nations request to keep Archie on life support while one of its committees looked into the case.

The hospital said it would prepare to stop treating Archie but would not take any action while the family appealed.

Shortly after midday, the Supreme Court said it had received an application asking for permission to appeal.

It said Archie’s parents were seeking to delay when doctors can take their son off life support - which they have been granted permission to do by the High Court.

They were asking for this to give the UN’s disability rights committee to look into whether removing Archie’s life support would be in breach of its convention.

More follows...

