Archie Battersbee’s mother says family should not have had to go through court

The mother of Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy who was left in a comatose state after suffering “catastrophic” brain damage, has said the family should not have had to go through the court system.

“I don’t believe for one minute that Archie’s best interests would be to put his parents through what we’ve been put through,” Hollie Dance said from The Royal London Hospital.

A last-minute hearing is to be held over the child’s life-support treatment on 1 August, just hours before it was due to be withdrawn.

