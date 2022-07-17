Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Body recovered from Ardsley Reservoir in search for missing man

Body of 50-year-old man recovered from the water

Maryam Zakir-Hussain
Monday 18 July 2022 00:02
Comments
<p>His death is being treated as non-suspicious</p>

His death is being treated as non-suspicious

(PA)

A body has been recovered from a reservoir in West Yorkshire, police have said.

Officers were called at around 5.30pm on Saturday to reports a man had got into difficulty in the water.

A 50-year-old man from the local area was recovered from the water on Sunday afternoon.

His death is being treated as non-suspicious and a file is being prepared for the coroner.

Detective Inspector Phil Hughes said: “This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life.

Recommended

“Specially trained officers are supporting his family at this difficult time.

“This incident serves as a timely reminder about the dangers of swimming in open water.

Police urge public not to swim in open waters during heatwave

(Getty Images)

“The weather is due to get hotter this week, I would urge people to not enter or swim in reservoirs or open waters.”

The unprecedented hot weather, which is due to hit more than 40C on Monday, has resulted in several open water swimming deaths.

A teenage boy died while swimming with friends in a canal in Manchester on Saturday evening.

Recommended

The teenager was seen struggling in the water at Salford Quays at around 6.15pm. His body was located and recovered by specialist divers overnight.

Detective Inspector Joanne Johnston, of GMP, said: “Yesterday evening’s events are nothing short of devastating and my thoughts are with the friends and family of the young boy who lost his life in such awful circumstances.

“From our inquiries so far, we are confident that there are no suspicious circumstances and that this is such a sad reminder of the dangers of entering open water, whatever the weather.”

Another teenager, Alfie McCraw, died while swimming in a canal near Wakefield.

The teenager had just finished his GCSEs and the emergency services will now talk to local schools to warn pupils of the dangers of swimming in open water during hot weather.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in