Army officers face court martial over Jaysley Beck sexual assault case

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Army officers have been charged over their conduct in the case of Gunner Jaysley Beck, who was sexually assaulted and then took her own life.

It is understood Major James Hook and Colonel Samantha Shepherd will face a court martial over their actions relating to the 19-year-old, who was found hanged in her barracks in Larkhill Camp, Wiltshire, in 2021.

An inquest into Gunner Beck’s death later found that the incident and the Army’s failure to take appropriate action “more than minimally” contributed to her death.

Former senior non-commissioned officer, 43-year-old Michael Webber, was jailed for six months by a military court last year after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting Gunner Beck five months before her death.

Then a battery sergeant major in the Royal Artillery, Webber had engaged Gunner Beck in a drinking game before touching her thigh and trying to kiss her.

Gunner Beck pushed Webber away and spent the night locked in her car before making a complaint to her superiors in the morning.

However, the incident was not reported to police and Webber wrote a letter of apology to Gunner Beck. He was later promoted.

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said on Friday: “Following an investigation by the Defence Serious Crime Command, we can confirm two individuals have been charged with offences under Section 19, Armed Forces Act (conduct prejudicial to good order and service discipline).

“It would be inappropriate to comment further as legal proceedings are ongoing.”

Since Gunner Beck’s death, the Ministry of Defence has set up a serious crime command and launched a violence against women and girls taskforce, and more recently has agreed in principle to remove the handling of serious complaints from the individual services.

Al Carns, minister for the armed forces, said last year: “I think the Gunner Beck case was a horrendous failing of the system.

“What I can tell you is in the last several years there’s been lots of changes – in the last year we’ve really made a proactive move to create the correct systems so no woman ever feels alone again in defence.”