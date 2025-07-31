Faulty gadget sold at Asda urgently recalled over fire risk fears
The supermarket warned the battery may overheat and could pose a fire risk
A faulty vacuum cleaner is being urgently recalled and removed from supermarket shelves after it was found to be a fire risk.
The popular gadget, which is sold at Asda, is called a Goblin cordless vacuum.
The supermarket explained that in some of the Goblin handheld vacuum cleaners, the battery may overheat and could pose a fire safety risk if left on charge and unattended.
Shoppers are being asked to check the model of their cordless vacuum and return it to the store if it’s the model affected by the recall.
A government spokesperson said: “It has been identified that in some units of the Goblin handheld vacuum; the battery may overheat.
“This could pose a fire safety risk if left on charge and unattended.
“The product does not meet the requirements of the Electrical Equipment (Safety) Regulations 2016.”
The GHV102W-20 model is the product which is affected by the battery overheating.
Asda said on its website: “Stop using the unit and return it to your nearest ASDA store for a full refund or exchange.
“We are very sorry for any inconvenience caused.
“If you would like any further information, please contact Asda Customer Relations on 0800 952 0101.”
Only products with the with site codes 5A.08.20.115; 15A.10.21.181 or 15A.09.22.168 can be returned. The codes can be found on the body of the vacuum cleaner.
