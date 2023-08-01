Boy, 5, drowns at seaside holiday park as heartbroken father pays tribute

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A five-year-old boy drowned at a seaside holiday park in Cornwall on Monday afternoon, as his heartbroken father paid tribute to his “cute and clever” young son.

Devon and Cornwall Police said they are investigating after the child, who is from the Plymouth area, drowned in a swimming pool at Atlantic Reach Holiday Park in Newquay.

Naming the boy as his son Robin Caliskan, his father Cemal Caliskan told Cornwall Live he was “cute and clever” and "loved hugs”, adding: “He was intelligent and his handwriting, he could write with both hands.” He said Robin adored his six-month-old brother Renas and "would love to put him on his legs and rock him".

The family had arrived at the resort for their holiday just an hour before the incident. They had all pitched their tent then gone for a swim together, with Mr Caliskan taking pictures of his wife, Ferzane, and their two children only minutes before Robin died. The five-year-old had left his father in the main pool to see his mother and brother in the baby pool but got into difficulty along the way.

Mr Caliskan, of Plymouth, said: “I want every parent to see this story, this can’t happen again. We are suffering pain and we don’t want any parents to have a similar feeling. We just wanted to share this to stop it happening again, to any other parents and any other children.”

Devon and Cornwall Police along with Cornwall Council are investigating the circumstances surrounding the boy’s death, which is not being treated as suspicious.

The holiday park, which closed for the remainder of Monday evening following the incident, said that its “thoughts are with the family at this time”.

It added: “Atlantic Reach is committed to supporting our guests and community, as well as our team that provided immediate assistance.

“As such we respectfully ask that all those affected are given time and space at this distressing time.”