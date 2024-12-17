Avanti West Coast workers to strike over New Year after latest deal rejected

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Avanti West Coast workers are to stage a series of strikes beginning on New Year’s Eve.

It comes after workers rejected a deal aimed at resolving a dispute over rest day working.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport union said its members working as train managers will strike on New Year’s Eve, 2 January and Sundays between 12 January and 25 May.

An RMT spokesperson said: “Our members have resoundingly rejected Avanti’s latest offers in two referendums and sustained strike action is now the only way to focus management’s minds on reaching a negotiated settlement with the union.”

The RMT said up to 400 of its members are involved in the dispute. They voted by 83 per cent against a suggested deal.

An update from Avanti West Coast said it was looking at how the strikes will impact services and will confirm its plans as soon as possible.

Avanti operates train routes across the country, including trains from London to Birmingham and services to Glasgow. Its routes also include Manchester, Liverpool, Carlisle and Shrewsbury.

open image in gallery Train managers will strike on New Year’s Eve, 2 January and Sundays between 12 January and 25 May ( Getty Images )

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “This strike action will cause significant disruption to our customers making journeys on the West Coast Main Line over an extended period.

“We’re disappointed our train managers who are RMT members have voted to decline the very reasonable, revised offer made to them to resolve the rest day working dispute and avoid inconveniencing our customers.

“We remain open to working with the RMT to resolve the dispute.”

It comes after strikes planned for 22, 23 and 29 December were suspended last week as a suggested agreement was put to a referendum of RMT members.

Key elements of the offer voted on included, revised and enhanced Rest Day Working payments, discussions on a new technology agreement, and the creation of a Rest Day Working allocation agreement.

An update on Avanti West Coast’s website said: “In the meantime, to minimise the number of people disrupted, we’ve suspended ticket sales for these dates. We’ll share travel advice, refund information and ticket options as soon as these are finalised.”