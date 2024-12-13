Avanti Christmas train strikes called off, says RMT

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A strike that would have wrecked the Christmas getaway for many Avanti West Coast passengers has been called off – though the RMT union stresses the dispute continues.

Train managers working for Avanti West Coast were due to walk out on 22, 23 and 29 December in a dispute over payments for rest-day working. The strike would have hit tens of thousands of travellers on the West Coast main line, which connects London Euston with the West Midlands, northwest England, North Wales and southern Scotland.

Like other train operators, Avanti West Coast relies on staff working overtime to run its full schedule. Since train drivers belonging to the Aslef union were awarded a flat £600 for working on a rest day, other Avanti employees have been seeking higher payments.

Three-quarters of train managers belonging to the RMT voted to reject a previous offer. But Avanti West Coast has made an improved offer, according to the union.

The proposal includes more money for rest-day working, as well as an agreement about how such work should be allocated. Also included in the offer: proposals to settle a long-running dispute over new technology.

Members will vote in an online referendum, which concludes on Tuesday 17 December. But there is no possibility that the strikes will be reinstated.

The RMT leadership is remaining neutral on the offer. Were it to be rejected, the earliest that a fresh strike could be called would be for New Year’s Eve.

The walk-outs had been timed to cause the maximum possible disruption to passengers. The Sundays before and after Christmas – 22 and 29 December – are expected to be very busy, while Monday 23 December is also likely to see very high demand for intercity trains.

Normally many passengers between London and northwest England could have switched to East Midlands Railway via Sheffield, but that line will be closed 21-29 December for engineering work.

Passengers who had changed plans after the strike call may be able to reinstate their original travel dates without penalty.

An Avanti West Coast spokesperson said: “We are pleased that the RMT have decided to suspend these strikes which would have caused major disruption to our services. This will come as a relief to our customers who were making travel plans over the Christmas period.

“We remain open to discussion with the RMT and await the outcome of the referendum .”