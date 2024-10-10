Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



When the nights draw in and the temperature drops as winter approaches, it can be tempting to start daydreaming about shedding the knitwear and escaping to somewhere warm and sunny.

Although December in the UK means chilly, dark days, in the southern hemisphere countries swap the colder months for summer sunshine. The beaches of Sydney and Cape Town bask in temperatures in the mid-20s, while ever-warm Cancun has come out of its rainy season, making it an ideal time to visit Mexico’s tourism capital.

Meanwhile, some destinations enjoy a hot climate year-round; the sights of Oman are likely still resplendent in the sunshine come December, with the Thai capital of Bangkok as energetic as ever too.

Even in Europe, certain islands receive weather most of the continent could only dream of in winter, with Cyprus and the Canary Islands boasting temperatures in the mid-20s – the perfect backdrop for exploring a wealth of natural and historical sites.

Read on for some of the best winter-sun destinations to head to in December.

Gran Canaria, Spain

open image in gallery Looking out over the old town and waterfront of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in December: 18C

18C Average sunshine hours: Six

One of the perennially warm Canary Islands, Gran Canaria offers an equally enviable array of potential activities.

Its capital, Las Palmas, is the largest city in the Canaries and is a more cosmopolitan alternative to Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The historic Vegueta district is a good starting point, while popular museums include the Museo Canario (for a look into the pre-colonial history of the islands) and the one-time house of Christopher Columbus, that has now been turned into a museum. Other popular resort towns include Puerto Rico and Maspalomas, most famous for the vast expanse of sand dunes that leads to its beaches.

Maspalomas isn’t the only natural marvel on the island. Gran Canaria is covered by mountainous terrain and valleys; the Caldera de los Marteles and the barrancos (ravines) of Guayadeque and Azuaje are ideal for hiking, while the Roque Nublo (a 67-metre tall volcanic rock) is an iconic geographical landmark. There are plenty of beaches worth exploring too, including Las Canteras, Amadores and Gui Gui.

Cancun, Mexico

open image in gallery Cancun is one of Mexico’s most popular tourist destinations ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 25C

25C Hours of sunshine per day: Six

Situated on Mexico’s Yucatan Peninsula, Cancun has a reputation as being a spring break favourite among Westerners, but it is far more than just a place for seasonal partying. With December highs of around 30C and miles of white sands meeting emerald waters, it’s the ideal destination for combining winter sun with a vibrant local culture.

Nightlife isn’t hard to find (the Hotel Zone is the main party area), but neither is natural beauty thanks to the beaches on the Riviera Maya, such as Playa del Carmen and Playa Delfines. There are also great scuba diving spots on the Mesoamerican Barrier Reef, and chances to swim with whale sharks. Those who want to explore the history of the area can head to the nearby Mayan Museum and the Mayan ruins of El Rey and San Miguelito.

There are also a wealth of fascinating day trips on offer to places including Merida, Tulum and Chichen Itza. The first, the state capital, is known for its mix of Spanish and Mayan influences, while Chichen Itza is one of the country’s most renowned Mayan ruins. Tulum combines ancient ruins with attractive coastal areas and natural limestone sinkholes known as cenotes.

Lanzarote, Spain

open image in gallery Lanzarote lies around four hours from the UK by plane ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in December: 18C

18C Hours of sunshine per day: Six

Spain’s Canary Islands are among the few European destinations that remain warm throughout winter, and even in December you can expect average highs of 22C in Lanzarote. This picturesque island is dotted with over 300 volcanic cones, lunar-like black rock formations and golden coastal areas.

The main settlement on the island is the port city of Arrecife, a lively but comparatively small city that is less touched by mass tourism. Lined with sand, palm trees and a long promenade, it has a charming network of pedestrianised streets and plazas that also house some of the island’s best nightlife in its marina area. Other popular resorts include the Costa Teguise and Playa Blanca.

Timanfaya National Park is the island’s main natural site, with plenty of great walking routes along the rugged, arid terrain and volcanic landscapes. The volcanic cliffs of Los Hervideros and the Green Caves are other notable spots for a scenic walk, while the Jameos del Agua, a natural space that doubles up as a centre for arts and culture, is an oasis-like landscape built around a series of caves and a volcanic tunnel.

Muscat, Oman

open image in gallery Muscat is a blend of modern and old Omani living ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 23C

23C Hours of sunshine per day: Nine

The Omani capital sits between the Gulf of Oman and the towering Hajar Mountains, with surroundings that are as picturesque as the dashes of colour between the white-washed buildings that form its skyline.

A blend of modern and old Omani living, Muscat is a characterful coastal city that serves as a good base for exploring nearby places such as Sur, Nizwa and the numerous oasis wadis. Its main neighbourhoods include Al Qurum (home to a fantastic beach) and Old Muscat, the old centre that has retained its historic charm and small-town feel. Muttrah is one of the best areas for tourists, beginning with the two-mile long Corniche and extending to the Muttrah Souq, one of the oldest in the Arab world, where you’ll find a maze of alleyways with vendors selling everything from frankincense to jewellery.

Architectural highlights include the imposing Grand Mosque and the retro-looking Al Alam Palace, with the National Museum – chronicling Omani history back to pre-historic times – sitting opposite the former Sultan’s residence.

Tenerife, Spain

open image in gallery Tenerife’s weather allows for days spent on the beach, even in December ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in December: 18C

18C Average sunshine hours: Six

The largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, Tenerife has long been a popular holiday spot for Brits, catering to everyone from young families to party-going groups of friends. The Canaries’ location off the west coast of Morocco provides ideal year-round weather for many visitors, with average highs of around 21C even in December.

There are several towns and cities on the island, the largest of which is Santa Cruz (the capital, found near the northeastern tip of the island). A city of over 200,000 people, it is home to the island’s main tourist attractions and is centred around the magnificent Plaza de Espana (at the centre of which lies a large, man-made lake). Other options for a resort stay include Los Cristianos and Playa de las Americas, both on the southwest coast of the island.

The island also has an abundance of natural wonders. The centre piece is the imposing Mount Teide – the highest peak in Spain at 3,715m – and the associated National Park, where visitors can explore volcanic landscapes and hike through hills and forest, with sensational views over the island. On the coast, you’ll find the dramatic cliff faces of Los Gigantes and sandy beaches such as Playa del Duque and Playa de las Teresitas.

Sydney, Australia

open image in gallery Sydney is Australia’s largest city ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in December: 21C

21C Hours of sunshine per day: Eight

Australia’s most famous city, Sydney is home to several of the country’s most well-known landmarks. The Opera House and Harbour Bridge are synonymous with ‘Down Under’, while Bondi Beach is one of the best symbols of the laid-back lifestyle that many envisage when they think of the country.

Ferries journey around the waterfront – Circular Quay to Manly is a popular route – and under the Harbour Bridge, but the city is more than just its harbour and beaches like Manly, Bronte and Balmoral.

Take a stroll around neighbourhoods such as Surry Hills, the Rocks, Newtown and Woolloomooloo, and check out the variety of galleries – such as the White Rabbit or the Art Gallery of NSW – plus other attractions including the Royal Botanic Garden and the Australian Museum.

Limassol, Cyprus

open image in gallery The marina in Limassol city ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 15C

15C Average sunshine hours: Six

Cyprus is one of the warmest countries in Europe in winter, and the city of Limassol is a busier, more cosmopolitan alternative to the historic sites and sandy beaches of Paphos or the small-town feel of Larnaca.

The second-largest city on the island, Limassol offers an attractive marina, where stone and white-washed buildings line limestone streets for a particularly memorable sunset view.

Products of its own ancient history include Limassol Castle and the 2,000-year-old ruins at Amathus, while those in search of nature can find a peaceful oasis at the Municipal Gardens. If you want beaches, Lady’s Mile, Dasoudi Beach and Governor’s Beach are some of the most popular in the area and are all suitable for swimming and water sports.

Bangkok, Thailand

open image in gallery Bangkok is among the most visited cities in the world ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 27C

27C Hours of sunshine per day: Nine

There are several reasons why Bangkok has been the most visited city in the world several times over the last few years. Yes, it is a starting point to onward journeys to the beaches of Phuket or the tranquility of islands such as Koh Lipe and Koh Samui, but many who touch down in the perennially popular Thai capital will stay to experience a frenetic city brimming with things to see and do.

The city’s hectic pace of life is best experienced through trips to Yaowarat Road (located in Chinatown) or Khao San Road – where the neon glow is accompanied by a hum of activity including street vendors and popular nightlife spots – or the markets of the Chatuchak District and the north of the city, packed with evening shoppers and street food stalls.

For sightseeing, you’ll want to head to the Ko Ratanakosin area. This is where you’ll find Bangkok’s main landmarks, including the ornate Grand Palace – once the royal residence – and the attached Wat Phra Kaew, the spiritual centre of Thai Buddhism. The magnificent, 20-acre Wat Pho temple complex sits just 10 minutes away from the Palace.

Madeira, Portugal

open image in gallery Madeira has several great destinations; the village of Camara de Lobos is pictured here ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 16C

16C Average sunshine hours: Five

Madeira is a rugged, volcanic archipelago located in the Atlantic in between mainland Portugal and the Canary Islands. This location gives it a pleasant, temperature winter climate, with average highs of around 20C in December.

The capital, Funchal, is a coastal city composed of winding streets that house hundreds of red-roofed, white buildings. Whether walking along the mazy streets and the waterfront promenade or taking in the beauty of the Monte Palace Tropical Gardens or Se Cathedral, you’ll find a vibrant, friendly city with plenty to see and do.

Away from the hustle and bustle, Madeira is another island where nature is king. Its diverse landscapes include steep, jagged cliffs, rolling green hills and pristine golden beaches, all of which provide ideal opportunities for adventure activities such as hiking, canyoning, mountain biking and even paragliding. For walkers, the island is home to a network of special irrigation channels called ‘levadas’; once a way to transport rainwater from the mountains to the settlements, they now provide man-made walks and hikes across the forests, mountains and valleys of the island.

Cape Town, South Africa

open image in gallery December is one of the best months to visit Cape Town ( Getty Images )

Average temperature in December: 22C

22C Hours of sunshine per day: Eleven

South Africa’s legislative capital is entering summer come December, making it one of the best months to visit. Temperatures over 20C make it a good time to while away days on beaches like Camps Bay and Muizenburg, though it won’t be prohibitively warm for those looking to hike Table Mountain or explore its 1,305-acre Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens.

Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront district is close to most of the main attractions and houses a range of restaurants, bars, markets and museums such as the Zeitz Museum of Contemporary African Art. To discover more about local culture, head to Bo-Kaap, the historic centre made up of cobbled streets overhanging the slopes of Signal Hill. For something more artsy, head to the aptly named Woodstock, the city’s creative hub.

Most visitors will want to include a trip to Robben Island in their itinerary. Lying a few miles off the coast, this island houses the prison in which Nelson Mandela served much of his sentence, and there is now a museum that offers guided tours from former inmates.

Gibraltar

open image in gallery The Rock of Gibraltar is the territory’s most well-known landmark ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 15C

15C Average sunshine hours: Six

This British Overseas Territory at the southern edge of Spain is a truly unique blend of British, Spanish and local influences, from the development of llanito and Gibraltarian English to the presence of traditional English pubs and the distinctly European Old Town.

The Rock is the territory’s most recognisable landmark; a cable car journey or hike to the top is a must-do activity to take in sweeping views of the Strait, the city and the shores of northern Africa. Plus you’ll likely see some Barbary macaques, the only wild monkeys in Europe. For more nature-based adventures, there are an estimated 150 caves to explore within the Rock, including St. Michael’s Cave, an impressive network of caves that are home to dozens of stalactites and stalagmites, and that have previously been used as an auditorium and concert venue.

Away from the Rock, Gibaltrar’s small size makes it a manageable, walkable destination. For history buffs, Gibraltar’s previous historical importance is showcased in its Old Town just as much as it is in the Moorish Castle or the Great Siege Tunnels (dug from 1779 when under siege by the Spanish and French). Alternatively, you might want to wander its streets, from Irish Town to the Windsor Suspension Bridge or the Ibrahim-al-Ibrahim Mosque.

Paphos, Cyprus

open image in gallery Paphos is a hub of ancient history ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average temperature in December: 15C

15C Hours of sunshine per day: Six

Though less warm than more far-flung destinations, Paphos is one of Europe’s most reliable locations for some shorter-haul winter sun. Average highs will be around 20C, providing pleasant days for lying by the sea or exploring the area’s ancient ruins. Beaches here are plentiful, with sands surrounded by golden cliffs and turquoise waters at locations such as Aphrodite’s Rock, Coral Bay and the Blue Lagoon.

While Paphos is an undeniably great choice for a relaxing break by the Mediterranean, some will come to explore its wealth of ancient sites. Many are contained in the Kato Pafos Archaeological Park, which houses a Roman Acropolis and Odeon (which still hosts summer music and theatre performances), and ruins of villas, mosaics and the Tomb of Kings, a necropolis dating back to the 4th century BC.

Within Paphos itself, the Old Town and Paphos Castle are good places to walk around, the latter for great views over the harbour and the former for an atmospheric fusion of recently restored period buildings, al fresco restaurants, busy avenues and ideal sunset-viewing spots.

