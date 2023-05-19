Best hotels in Lanzarote for a luxury or budget holiday in 2023

Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Forget everything you think you know about Lanzarote. Once the embodiment of tacky tourism (Lanza-grotty, anyone?), this otherworldly Canary Island has undergone a complete transformation over the past 20 years, emerging from the (volcanic) ashes to take its rightful place on must-visit lists for luxury travel, stellar food and wine, spectacular scenery and stargazing opportunities, tranquil coves, paradise beaches, and active adventure.

Gone are the tourist haunts of package-holiday booms past – in their place is an array of chic, up-market hotels and resorts perfect for families, couples and solo-travellers.

Since the 1970s, Lanzarote has had strict building regulations, to minimise the impact of development on the precious island ecosystem. This in due, in no small part, to Lanzarote-born star-chitect César Manrique ­– you’ll see his designs and architectural legacy across the island – who worked with the Lanzarote government to ensure nothing on the island could be high-rise and everything must be whitewashed with either green, brown or blue details. It’s created a harmonious patchwork of lava and life, with resorts feeling more like villages than complexes, and hotels exuding a boutique feel even if substantial. With all this is mind, here are the best places to stay in Lanzarote.

The best hotels in Lanzarote 2023 are:

Best luxury hotel: Hotel Fariones

Neighbourhood: Puerto del Carmen

This was the very first hotel to be built on the island (Booking.com)

If you’re listing Lanzarote icons, you might mention the Montañas del Fuego in Timanfaya National Park, or perhaps Manrique’s Jameos del Agua auditorium built from a volcanic tunnel. But also on the lauded list should be Hotel Fariones. It was the very first hotel to be built on the island, back in 1966, and it’s been the height of fashion ever since. With 213 rooms, it’s medium sized, but has all the trappings of a boutique stay. Each of the rooms and suites face the sea and overlook the intimate beach below the infinity pool-deck terrace and gardens. The hotel had a complete makeover in 2020, adding new restaurants ­– there are four in total ­– including the Asian-inspired Kaori. Don’t miss the Cueva de Doña Juana bar and nightclub. It’s part of the original 1960s design, looks like a spaceship, and it’s welcomed everyone from world leaders to Hollywood royalty to sip on potent elixirs in its cave-like interior.

Best spa hotel: Secrets Lanzarote Resort and Spa

Neighbourhood: Puerto Calero

Head to the stylish bar after a long day of exploring and pampering (Booking.com)

It’s unsurprising that complete calm and rejuvenation is at hand in this part of the island. It’s where the island’s first marina was built, and it’s been an exclusive haven on this Atlantic shoreline ever since. The palatial Secrets Lanzarote Resort and Spa and its 335 rooms and suites sits astride a palm-fringed garden with four heated outdoor pools and cabanas. With the hotel sitting right at the water’s edge, you can enjoy the nearby black volcanic sand beaches or take an excursion to nearby white-sand Papagayo ­– arguably the most picturesque beach on the island. While there are plenty of dining options available, from Italian to sushi, guests come to this adults-only resort for the spa, complete with hydrotherapy circuit, salon and hairdresser and a choice of indulgent treatments for singles and couples. Try the Volcanic Ritual body experience, where lava and aloe vera are used to regenerate the skin.

Best family-friendly hotel: Gran Castillo Tagoro

Neighbourhood: Playa Blanca

From pools to activities and a 5D cinema, kids of all ages are catered for here (Gran Castillo Tagoro)

Lanzarote has always been a great place to holiday with children, thanks to its year-round warm temperatures, clean beaches and well-equipped resorts. Playa Blanca on the island’s very south tip is no different, with a long winding promenade, plentiful restaurants, bars and shops and easy transport links. If you are travelling with kids, check into Gran Castillo Tagoro, which is set up with families in mind. For little ones, there’s Castleland – a mini waterpark made for mini travellers. It has two swimming pools and a baby pool, slides, pirate ship and even a dragon. Plus, there’s a lifeguard on hand throughout the day, for peace of mind. Older kids will enjoy the family area of the resort, where there are four swimming pools and a snack bar serving hot dogs and ice creams. Teenager will enjoy the sports facilities, including the volleyball court, archery and off-site activities too. Alternatively, they can check out the 5D cinema, where they’ll need to buckle up as all their senses are put to the test in an immersive show. Rooms come in all varieties, including Merlin-themed children’s spaces.

Best budget hotel: Jardines del Sol

Neighbourhood: Playa Blanca

If you can tear yourself away from the pool, Playa Blanca is a short walk away (Booking.com)

Self-catering apartments don’t come much better than this. We say apartment, you actually get your own little two-bedroom, two-bathroom bungalow, with a comfortable living-dining room, sun terrace with loungers and table, and fully fitted kitchen complete with dishwasher, washing machine and fridge-freezer. The bungalows can sleep up to six people and are all set in pretty, manicured gardens. In the centre of the complex is a pool, bar and restaurant as well as mini-golf and playground for children. Jardines del Sol is an easy 15-minute walk to the centre of Playa Blanca, the beach and boat terminal, where you can take a day trip over to neighbouring Fuerteventura on the regular ferries. There are multiple crossings every day and the journey takes about 25 minutes.

Best adults-only hotel: Radisson Blu Resort

Neighbourhood: Costa Teguise

Watch the sun set from your room’s balcony (Booking.com)

The Radisson Blu Resort has 225 rooms and suites all neatly stepped in a terrace design, which means plenty of balcony sunshine for each room. The light extends inside too, as the design is distinctly modern, beach-chic with lots of light wood, neutral tones and stylish accessories and details. It’s obvious this is made for adults, and the amenities match, from six bars and restaurants, fitness and wellness centres, ample poolside loungers and direct access to the beach. If you’re a fan of two wheels, rent one the resort bikes and explore the coast – the promenade runs from the hotel in the north to Puerto del Carmen in the south – although the full ride will take you about five hours.

Best boutique hotel: La Casa de los Naranjos

Neighbourhood: Haría

Rooms are steeped in charm at this restored 200-year-old family home (Booking.com)

While Haría might be known as the village of the thousand palms trees, this boutique hotel is named after the 30 orange trees that grow in the grounds. A traditional Carnarian-style manor house, Casa de los Naranjos is a beautifully resorted 200-year-old family home centred around a classic internal courtyard. While the rooms and building are steeped in charm, they are bang up to date with plush details, free wifi, roll-top baths, and writing desks (in case you’re inspired to pen your novel). While you might not be right by the coast – although it’s never far away in Lanzarote – you’ll find peaceful respite in this town, as well as a busy weekly market and Casa Museo, the museum dedicated to the aforementioned artist Manrique, who also happens to be interred in the local cemetery.

Best hotel for foodies: Arrecife Gran Hotel & Spa

Neighbourhood: Arrecife

(Arrecife Gran Hotel and Spa)

Every hotel on the islands seems to have a tale to tell, and the 160-room Arrecife Gran Hotel & Spa is no different, not least because it is the only ‘skyscraper’ ever built on the island. Standing proudly in the capital’s port, the hotel quite justifiably boasts the best views in Lanzarote from its rooftop restaurant, Blue 17. Over the past decade or so, Arrecife has blossomed into a vibrant island capital with stellar dining and design credentials. This is partly due to the hotel, whose restaurants have become destinations in their own right, with relaxed beach bar vibes alongside modern Spanish cuisine. When you’ve tasted what the hotel has to offer, head to the Michelin-approved Lilium in the marina. It serves up innovative takes on Canarian food, from banana croquettes with mint mayonnaise, to ropa vieja (chickpea stew).

Best beach hotel: Princesa Yaiza

Neighbourhood: Playa Blanca

This five-star resort sits on the beautiful golden-sand beach of Playa Dorada (Booking.com)

Beach holidays are what the Canary Islands are known for, and if you’re after a fly-and-flop holiday, look no further than the Princesa Yaiza. This 385-room, five-star hotel resort sits on the beautiful golden-sand beach of Playa Dorada. The resort features multiple bars and restaurants, including à la carte Italian, Japanese, and Canarian offerings, as well as an array of international cuisine. For adults, there’s the Thalasso Center & Spa, which uses sea water as the basis for many treatments, while children will love Kikoland, a dedicated park of more than 10,000 square metres, including discos, cinema, watersports, badminton and dodgeball, among other activities.

Best hotel for wine-lovers: Finca Malvasia

Neighbourhood: La Geria

Choose from one of the boutique self-catering apartments, suites and villas (Booking.com)

“O knight! Thou lackest a cup of canary”, says Sir Toby in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night. The canary that he refers to is wine from the Canary Islands. In fact, winemaking in Lanzarote goes back a long time before the major eruptions that covered the island in lava in the 1700s. The savvy farmers realised that this picón (lava) was ideal for growing vines, which they’ve been doing ever since, with much success, in unusual deep pits, which you’ll see all across the island. Ever-so-stylish Finca Malvasia is named after one of the most common grape varieties, and sits in the main wine-producing area, and comprises a collection of boutique self-catering apartments, suites and villas. There are volcanic stone features to all the apartments, which all come with well-equipped kitchenettes and look out onto a Manrique-inspired pool area. The best part? It sits in a working 20,000 square metre wine estate.

Best hotel for active adventurers: Club La Santa

Neighbourhood: Tinajo

Enjoy more than 80 sports facilities and more than 500 activities at this resort (Club La Santa)

Club La Santa is well known among the sporting elite. It’s the training ground for athletes of all disciplines looking to hone their skills, test their resilience, heat train and practise, all in the sublime surrounds of the Lanzarote coastline. But it’s not just for those at the top of their game – the resort actively welcomes everyone of all abilities to come and enjoy more than 80 sports facilities and more than 500 weekly activities, including everything from fitness and dance, to watersports, cycling, triathlon and yoga. Accommodation comprises apartments from basic and budget to luxe, all of which feature kitchens, wifi and terraces. Don’t worry, there’s also an on-site spa to ease those aching muscles.

Price: Apartments from £168, self-catering

Book now

