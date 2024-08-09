Flying into Funchal Airport in Madeira, the beauty and versatility of this island become immediately obvious. The plane hovers over its mossy mountains dotted with picturesque terracotta-roofed houses, stretches of land covered in banana plants and staggering bays with glittering, clear-blue sea. Already, this luscious location has so much to offer.

When we arrive at our city centre hotel in the buzzy capital city of Funchal, in the south of the island, the atmosphere is the perfect combination of bustling and relaxed. Madeira feels like Portugal's hidden gem. I got to find this out during my four days of exploring, swimming, wining and dining in this beautiful region.

Madeira’s buzzy capital city Funchal makes the perfect base for a break ( Ricardo Faria-Paulino )

If you’re looking for an escape to a destination with breathtaking scenery, Madeira should be first on your list. When Portuguese explorer João Gonçalves Zarco discovered the island in 1419, he named it Madeira, which means ‘wood’ due to its abundance of trees and woodlands. It’s a very fitting name; the island is covered in an incredible stretch of gorgeous greenery.

In more recent years, Madeira has become known for its coveted hiking routes (the highest peak, Pico Ruivo, has an altitude of 1,862m), and has become famed as a year-round destination for walking holidays. Increasingly, though, holidaymakers of all ages and interests are heading here to explore different aspects of the island; culture, food and the relaxing atmosphere. That’s not forgetting the abundance of activities available that range from waterfall-spotting to scuba diving. There’s something here for everyone.

A Funchal foodventure

A glass of sweet, zesty poncha – the local punch made with Madeiran rum – is a must-try ( Alamy )

On our first night in Madeira, we venture into Funchal’s centre, which is surrounded by sprawling cliffs and magnificent mountains in the distance. After deliberating over a wealth of dinner options that range from traditional cuisine to Michelin-starred fine dining, we settle on Madeira’s oldest restaurant: a rustic, traditional-style eatery tucked away in a cobbled alley just a stone’s throw from the main square. We make a beeline for the salted cod and truffle risotto – both perfection – followed by a glass of Madeira wine, which is slightly spicy, smoky, and caramel-like.

After dessert, we head to a nearby bar to try poncha, the local punch indigenous to the island, made with sugar cane brandy (or Madeiran rum), sugar and lemon juice. Sweet and zesty, it’s easy to understand why it’s raved about by locals.

Natural wonders

On day two, it’s time to explore the island’s west coast. Our first stop is the Cabo Girão viewpoint – a suspended glass platform that overlooks the urban cluster of fishing village Câmara de Lobos and capital Funchal, contrasted by the island’s natural cliffs and mountainous landscapes. If you aren’t afraid of heights (Cabo Girão is the tallest sea cliff in Europe, and the second-highest in the world, at 580m), looking directly beneath your feet gives you views of the serene and sandy Fajã do Cabo Girão Beach. This winds around a section of the island, and it’s absolutely stunning.

For unforgettable views, head to Cabo Girão – the tallest sea cliff in Europe ( Ellie Muir )

The next day, we arrive at the municipality of Porto Moniz – an obligatory stop on any trip to Madeira – on the north-west corner of the island, where you’ll find a natural complex of lava swimming pools. We dive off the rocks into the sparkly, transparent water; a perfect way to cool off from the warmth of the 27°C July sunshine.

Later that day, we marvel at views of the Véu da Noiva waterfall from a free viewpoint in the municipality of Seixal, near Porto Moniz on the northwest coast of the island. We watch as the stream of water dramatically cascades off a cliff slope and into the sea. For dinner, we head back south to dine in the vibrant fishing village Câmara de Lobos, where we chow down creamy prawn linguine and delectable bolo do caco – traditional Madeira bread – which is round, flat, fluffy and baked in basalt stone with parsley. (We enjoy it so much we take six loaves home.)

Bucket-list vistas

It’s our penultimate day; we’re up early and have our hiking boots on. We drive up to Paul da Serra, the island’s largest plateau of land, at an average altitude of 1,500 metres. It offers breathtaking views over the Laurisilva of Madeira, the largest area of laurel forest on the island (and a UNESCO World Heritage Site). If an activity-based holiday isn’t your preference, you’re still in safe hands here. Madeira’s beaches – particularly Praia da Calheta and Praia da Ponta do Sol – and nearby beach clubs, offer an opportunity to unwind by the ocean.

For the ultimate way to experience Madeira’s stunning scenery, head out on a boat at sunset like Ellie ( Ellie Muir )

We complete the trip in style with a private boat tour to catch the sunset. We meet the skipper and captain at Funchal’s marina, before heading out to sea, watching as the sun lowers behind a tree-covered mountain in the distance. It’s majestic, and easily one of the prettiest sights I’ve seen. Despite having visited countless viewpoints during our trip, it’s this vista that displays the island in all its glory. And, complete with a selection of fruit and sparkling Madeira wine onboard, the boat excursion is a fabulous end to a trip that ticks all the boxes: sun, sights and the ultimate adventure.

