An island rich in historic sites, unique cuisine and charming coastal resorts, Cyprus continues to uphold its reputation as an island that can cater to every type of traveller.

The sparkling crystal Mediterranean Sea wraps around this island like a silky scarf. Situated just under Turkey, the island has almost year-round warm weather to enjoy the Med’s waves across its popular seaside spots and beach resorts.

While it's hard to draw yourself away from soaking up the sun, flopping on a lounger with a book in one hand and a cocktail in the other, the island combines this distinctly laid-back way of life with immeasurable amounts of Mediterranean history, as well as characterful hotspots for lively nightlife.

Capital Nicosia is the cultural epicentre of the country, while Paphos is its ancient historic centre, with ruins dating back centuries. You’ll find plenty of delightful beaches there too.

The Troodos Mountains offer an escape into the wilderness with picturesque villages, hiking trails and even ski slopes, while Limassol and Larnaca provide a relaxed beach resort alternative away from the party-centric town of Ayia Napa.

There are plenty of accommodation options available in all seven of our Cyprus hotspots, or you can always visit on a day trip, as the island is small enough to get across easily in just a few hours. Read on to find the best places to visit during your trip.

Best places to visit in Cyprus 2025

1. Paphos

Best for: Nightlife

open image in gallery Paphos is the birthplace of Aphrodite according to Greek mythology ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Paphos remains one of the country’s most popular tourist destinations, with sparkling year-round weather allowing you to make the most of its Mediterranean promenade and beaches like Aphrodite’s Rock, Coral Bay or the Blue Lagoon.

The city itself comprises a charming old town (filled with colourful architecture, alfresco restaurants and great harbour views), a host of surrounding ancient ruins, a lively nightlife scene and great options for day trips such as vineyard tours or visits to other nearby towns.

Tourist highlights include the Kato Paphos Archaeological Park and its many ruins – which range from villas and mosaics to a 4th-century acropolis and the Odeon, an outdoor theatre – as well as the Chrysorrogiatissa Monastery and the Harbour Castle.

For a stay overlooking the sea, the Alexander the Great Hotel is an elegant beachfront property located minutes from Paphos harbour. It combines old-fashioned luxury with contemporary touches – from the opulent decor to the modern spa and five dining options – and features four swimming pools, a fitness centre and a terrace that is among the best sunset viewing spots in town.

2. Nicosia

Best for: History

open image in gallery Nicosia is known as Lefkosia in Greek ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

The capital is a magnificent showcase of Cypriot history, where Venetian, Ottoman and Byzantine architecture attests to the city’s complicated past. The skyline is dominated by russet-tiled roofs and walls of white and honey, with an old town surrounded by 16th-century Venetian city walls, delightful squares such as the recently redesigned Plateia Eleftherias and quaint neighbourhoods like the Chrysaliniotissa Quarter or Laïki Geitona.

Cyprus is divided into two parts by the UN-administered Green Line, which runs right through the country’s capital. The north and south of the city are separated into the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot communities, and the immediate area around the line is a good place to learn about recent Cypriot history.

Parts of Ottoman and Byzantine life remain today in the city’s many churches, mosques and the Hamam Omerye bathhouse. Archangelos Michail and Agios Ioannis are the main churches, while the Omeriye Mosque stands out as a working mosque that non-Muslims can visit. For the best views of both sides of the city, ascend the Shacolas Tower Observatory.

Choose the Djumba Hotel and Cafe for a boutique hotel stay in Europe’s last divided capital. It combines traditional Cypriot architecture and hospitality with a touch of the Mediterranean and offers cosy and modern rooms, a courtyard and terrace and lovely local food options.

3. Limassol

Best for: Beaches

open image in gallery Limassol may be a modern city now but can trace its roots back to medieval times ( Getty Images )

Limassol is a busier, more cosmopolitan alternative to Paphos or Larnaca. It is the second-largest city on the island, with a picturesque marina and beaches including Lady’s Mile, Dasoudi Beach and Governor’s Beach that offer safe swimming.

Stretching back from the waterfront, the city itself is a collection of white-washed buildings that line cobbled limestone streets, with a mix of high-rise buildings and preserved heritage sites. Older historic sites include Limassol Castle, Kolossi Castle and the 2,000-year-old ruins at Amathus, while you can also day-trip to the ancient ruins of Kourion, once one of the island’s most important city-kingdoms.

For a stay at a seaside location that is also within the city’s historic centre, The S Paul City Hotel means guests can pair beach visits with easy strolls through the old town. Interiors here fuse the modern with the traditional in a series of 22 minimalist rooms housed within a 19th-century stone building, and guests can enjoy easy access to the bar and its two restaurants.

4. Larnaca

Best for: Scuba diving

open image in gallery Larnaca lies less than an hour from Limassol ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Larnaca lies along the southern coast of Cyprus, just east of Paphos and Limassol, so it benefits from much of the same great weather and superb beaches. Standouts are Makenzy, Finikoudes, Kastella and Dhekelia.

Larnaca is probably less glamorous than its resort town neighbours but has a solid tourist infrastructure and enough sites to keep you occupied over a long weekend (if you decide you want to leave the beach). Lined with plenty of hotels and restaurants, Leoforos Athinon is the main thoroughfare, linking the marina with Larnaka Fort. Many of the city’s main sites are close by, including the Agios Lazaros (a 9th-century church), the museums of natural history and archaeology and the site of Ancient Kition, an ancient Greek city-kingdom.

Half a day can also be spent exploring areas like the Turkish Quarter or experiencing the phenomenal scuba diving on the Zenobia, one of the best wrecks in the world. The towns of Protaras and Ayia Napa are also both within easy reach.

The Lokàl provides a boutique hotel stay in the heart of Larnaca, just minutes away from the city’s main attractions. A family-run hotel with a distinctly homely feel, it lies just 300 metres from Foinikoudes Beach and offers its own rooftop terrace pool, along with a bar and modern Mediterranean bistro.

5. Protaras

Best for: Families

open image in gallery Protaras lies less than 15 minutes away from Ayia Napa ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Protaras offers more of a laid-back, family-friendly alternative to the well-known party atmosphere of Ayia Napa. It is smaller too, stretching from Fig Tree Bay in the south to Trinity Bay in the north (just over a 10-minute drive up the coast). There are plenty of other bits of attractive coastline too, including the Blue Flag beaches of Konnos Bay and Pernera.

Many of the activities in Protaras are aimed at families, with mini-golf courses, amusement arcades and the Ocean Aquarium all within easy reach. The Konnos Nature Trail offers hiking opportunities, while Cape Greco is the place to go for the best coastal views. The Church of Profitis Ilias, perched on a hill overlooking the coast, offers one of the most scenic views in town.

To stay at the beachfront in Protaras, Sunrise Jade is an adults-only oasis centred around its two large outdoor pools and an elegant terrace. Rooms are minimal with muted tones, and some come with direct access to their own small private pool.

6. Troodos Mountains

Best for: Hiking

open image in gallery The highest point in the Troodos Mountains is Mount Olympus, at 1,952m ( Getty Images )

This mountain range shows a different side to Cyprus, with quiet mountain villages surrounded by dense pine forests and medieval churches sitting alongside historic monasteries. Cooler temperatures allow for summer hiking and in the winter months, you can even go skiing on the slopes of Mount Olympus, Cyprus’s tallest peak.

The main settlement here, and the best base for tourists, is Troodos village, which sits just under Mount Olympus. Some of the most desirable villages to visit include Fikardou, Pedoulas and Agros, all of which are well-preserved and filled with churches and russet-roofed buildings that hug the verdant hills. Hiking trails in the area to check out include the Caledonia, Millomeris and Artemis.

The Troodos Mountains are full of traditional villages and accompanying hotels, but the Casale Panayiotis combines a picturesque mountain setting with modern amenities and traditional Cypriot touches. It is located in the town of Kalapanayiotis, and set in a series of traditional houses that contain contemporary rooms with period features. The Byzantino restaurant serves traditional cuisine, while guests can enjoy the use of a spa, swimming pool and large courtyard.

7. The Lemesos Region

Best for: Wine

open image in gallery For a wine-fuelled escape, head further inland to the foothills of the Troodos mountains in the Lemesos region ( Getty Images )

While the city of Limassol largely dominates this area with its sparkling marina and popular beaches, the region of Lemesos in which it sits offers even more Cypriot experiences beyond the main port. The region is known for its wine, being home of the island’s wine-making industry. On the southern slopes of the Troodos Mountains, wine aficionados will find the ‘Krasochoria’ wine villages, which carry on the viticulture tradition with production of such tipples like the Commandaria sweet dessert wine. The vineyards make for a tranquil retreat away from the city centre, as well as a chance to indulge in a glass or two of the region’s finest bottles.

Lemesos also plays an important part in Cyprus’ history. It’s where the ancient city kingdoms of Amathus and Kourion once thrived, and nowadays, its archaeological remains can be visited and give a glimpse into the island’s chaotic political history. Once you have tired of the bustling city of Limassol, heading further inland to Lemesos’ wetland area offers opportunity for hikes, fishing or observing birds. Germasogeia Dam has a popular hiking trail around its reservoir, while Cyprus’ largest inland body of water, Akrotiri Salt Lake, attracts flocks of flamingos, cranes and other waders that migrate there in the winter months.

If you are looking to stay among the Krasochoria and its wineries, book a room at the Petit Palais Platres, a hillside accommodation not too far from the vineyards that showcases an expansive view over Troodos’ evergreen forests. When not exploring Platres village or hopping over to the wineries in Omodos, Petit Palais’ sauna and steam bath will help you unwind further at this hidden rural retreat.

FAQs

What currency do I need in Cyprus?

Cyprus uses the Euro (€ ).

How can I travel to Cyprus from the UK?

Several airlines offer direct flights from various UK airports to Larnaca (LCA) and Paphos (PFO). Flights with Wizz Air, Jet2, British Airways and easyJet take around 4 hours and 30 minutes.

What is the time difference between the UK and Cyprus?

Cyprus is two hours ahead of the United Kingdom.

When is the best time to travel?

Like much of southern Europe, Cyprus swelters in the peak of summer. According to the Met Office, the mercury rises to an average daily temperature of 31.4C in July and 31.6C in August. These figures may seem reasonable, but last year’s weather was anything but – a figure of 44C was recorded by the Cypriot Meteorological Department in June 2024.

Unless your single aim is to be horizontal on a sun bed, the shoulder season is a better bet for sightseeing and exploring this historic island without worrying about your health. May has an average temperature of 25.6C, while September and October enjoy a balmy average of 29.7C and 27.3C respectively. The lowest daily average temperature occurs in January at 16.9C.

