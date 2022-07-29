Sign up to Simon Calder’s free travel email for weekly expert advice and money-saving discounts Get Simon Calder’s Travel email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.

The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:

Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.com

Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.com Best for a budget-friendly family resort holiday : Acapulco Resort Convention SPA Hotel, Booking.com

: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA Hotel, Booking.com Best for a boutique hotel experience in the city : Djumba Hotel & Cafe, Booking.com, and Hotel Valide Hanim Konak, Booking.com

: Djumba Hotel & Cafe, Booking.com, and Hotel Valide Hanim Konak, Booking.com Best for an authentic experience far from the tourist crowd : Revakli Ev Guest House, Booking.com

: Revakli Ev Guest House, Booking.com Best for luxury : Anassa Hotel, Booking.com

: Anassa Hotel, Booking.com Best for a mixture of traditional and contemporary: S Paul Hotel, Booking.com

S Paul Hotel, Booking.com Best for a romantic getaway: Casale Panayiotis Traditional Village Hotel & Spa, Booking.com

Casale Panayiotis Traditional Village Hotel & Spa, Booking.com Best for access to the most famous beach on the island: NissiBlu Beach Resort, Booking.com

Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel

Location: On the mountains in Ilgaz/Fteriha village, 15 minutes from Kyrenia

(Gillham)

Did you know that Cyprus has the oldest manufactured wine in the world? Although the Mediterranean island is not the first place that comes to mind when we say wine, it can be a great place for wine tasting. Gillham Vineyard Hotel offers 31 luxury suites overlooking the vineyards and the mountains of Kyrenia. This adults-only hotel has many facilities, such as wine spa, outdoor swimming pool, fitness club, and Gillham Chef Restaurant. It is also possible to get vinotherapy, book a vineyard tour, and do a wine tasting.

Price: Doubles, from £122, B&B

Book now

Best for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA Hotel

Location: Kyrenia

(Acapulco)

If you’re looking for an affordable and family-friendly resort, this place is a great option and good value for money. Alongside its full-board (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and half-board (breakfast and dinner) options, it has many facilities such as a private beach, restaurant, bar, spa, fitness centre, three swimming pools, aqua park, kids’ pool and a playground.

Price: From £93, half-board

Book now

Best for a boutique hotel experience in the city: Djumba Hotel & Cafe and Hotel Valide Hanim Konak

Location: Nicosia

(Djumba )

Nicosia is the last European divided capital in the world, but by staying in the charming old town, you get to cross the green line from north to south or vice versa. My recommendation would be to stay at a boutique hotel to experience Cypriot hospitality, traditional architecture and local breakfast which is often included. Boutique hotels in Nicosia are renovated traditional houses and, in most cases, only have six or seven rooms. Djumba Hotel and Valide Hanim Konak are both great boutique hotels also known for their quality food.

Price for Djumba Hotel & Cafe: Doubles from £55

Book now

Price for Hotel Valide Hanim Konak: Doubles from £56

Book now

Best for an authentic experience far from the tourist crowd: Revakli Ev Guest House

Location: Karpaz

(Revakli Ev)

Karpaz, located on the northernmost tip of Cyprus, is known for its untouched beaches, friendly donkeys that roam freely in the village, and the famous Apostolos Andreas Monastery. If you are visiting this authentic village, why not stay somewhere equally authentic? Revakli Ev is a family business and the guests often praise their home-made food and warm hospitality.

Prices: Doubles from £59, B&B

Book now

Best for luxury: Anassa Hotel

Location: Neo Chorio

(Anassa)

Anassa’s 166 rooms and facilities combine island life with the ultimate luxury retreat. Located near the Baths of Aphrodite on the quieter west coast of Cyprus, this critically-acclaimed hotel offers a calm atmosphere and luxurious experience. “The Mediterranean’s ultimate retreat” has an award-winning spa, treatment rooms, four restaurants inspired by the Mediterranean culture, an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam baths, saltwater exercise pools and a fitness room.

Prices: Doubles from £422, B&B

Book now

Best for a mixture of traditional and contemporary: S Paul Hotel

Location: Limassol

(S Paul)

Can’t decide between the city and the seaside? And don’t want to compromise on style and comfort either? S Paul Hotel might be your best bet. Located in the centre of the old town of Limassol, the second biggest city in Cyprus, this hotel is very close to Limassol’s beaches. The two-storey building features 22 minimalist-style guest rooms and is a tribute to Sir Paul Pavlides, who was knighted in 1955. It also has a bar and two restaurants.

Prices: Doubles from £135, B&B

Book now

Best for a romantic getaway: Casale Panayiotis Traditional Village Hotel & Spa

Location: Kalopanayiotis village

(Casale Panayiotis)

Fancy a romantic getaway in a picturesque mountain village? Imagine waking up to the view of the Troodos Mountains, taking walks in nature, enjoying the spa and the treatment rooms at the hotel, and sipping a glass of red wine to accompany your Mediterranean dinner. Casale Panayiotis has 41 rooms and suites where all this (and more) is possible.

Prices: Doubles from £144, B&B

Book now

Best for access to the most famous beach on the island: NissiBlu Beach Resort

Location: Ayia Napa

(NissiBlu)

Ayia Napa welcomes tourists from all over the world thanks to its beaches, nature and nightlife, while Nissi Beach is probably the most well-known beach on the island. Only a couple of minutes away you’ll find NissiBlu Beach Resort, a five-star luxury hotel with facilities such as swimming pool, spa, restaurants and bars. They also have breakfast included and options for full-board and half-board.

Prices: Doubles from £170, B&B

Book now

