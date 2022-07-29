The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Best hotels in Cyprus 2022: Where to stay for boutique charm and resort-style luxury
No matter what the time of year, seek out the sun on this beautiful island
From five-star resorts to traditionally styled boutique hotels, Cyprus has many different accommodation offerings. To make the most of this island nation, renting a car is definitely recommended – you can drive from the westernmost point to the easternmost point of the in about 3.5 hours. That being said, every corner of Cyprus is worth visiting and, no matter where you go, you won’t be far from pristine beaches, beautiful landscapes and Mediterranean food and culture.
The best hotels in Cyprus for 2022 are:
- Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel, Booking.com
- Best for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA Hotel, Booking.com
- Best for a boutique hotel experience in the city: Djumba Hotel & Cafe, Booking.com, and Hotel Valide Hanim Konak, Booking.com
- Best for an authentic experience far from the tourist crowd: Revakli Ev Guest House, Booking.com
- Best for luxury: Anassa Hotel, Booking.com
- Best for a mixture of traditional and contemporary: S Paul Hotel, Booking.com
- Best for a romantic getaway: Casale Panayiotis Traditional Village Hotel & Spa, Booking.com
- Best for access to the most famous beach on the island: NissiBlu Beach Resort, Booking.com
Best for wine lovers: Gillham Vineyard Hotel
Location: On the mountains in Ilgaz/Fteriha village, 15 minutes from Kyrenia
Did you know that Cyprus has the oldest manufactured wine in the world? Although the Mediterranean island is not the first place that comes to mind when we say wine, it can be a great place for wine tasting. Gillham Vineyard Hotel offers 31 luxury suites overlooking the vineyards and the mountains of Kyrenia. This adults-only hotel has many facilities, such as wine spa, outdoor swimming pool, fitness club, and Gillham Chef Restaurant. It is also possible to get vinotherapy, book a vineyard tour, and do a wine tasting.
Price: Doubles, from £122, B&B
Best for a budget-friendly family resort holiday: Acapulco Resort Convention SPA Hotel
Location: Kyrenia
If you’re looking for an affordable and family-friendly resort, this place is a great option and good value for money. Alongside its full-board (breakfast, lunch and dinner) and half-board (breakfast and dinner) options, it has many facilities such as a private beach, restaurant, bar, spa, fitness centre, three swimming pools, aqua park, kids’ pool and a playground.
Price: From £93, half-board
Best for a boutique hotel experience in the city: Djumba Hotel & Cafe and Hotel Valide Hanim Konak
Location: Nicosia
Nicosia is the last European divided capital in the world, but by staying in the charming old town, you get to cross the green line from north to south or vice versa. My recommendation would be to stay at a boutique hotel to experience Cypriot hospitality, traditional architecture and local breakfast which is often included. Boutique hotels in Nicosia are renovated traditional houses and, in most cases, only have six or seven rooms. Djumba Hotel and Valide Hanim Konak are both great boutique hotels also known for their quality food.
Price for Djumba Hotel & Cafe: Doubles from £55
Price for Hotel Valide Hanim Konak: Doubles from £56
Best for an authentic experience far from the tourist crowd: Revakli Ev Guest House
Location: Karpaz
Karpaz, located on the northernmost tip of Cyprus, is known for its untouched beaches, friendly donkeys that roam freely in the village, and the famous Apostolos Andreas Monastery. If you are visiting this authentic village, why not stay somewhere equally authentic? Revakli Ev is a family business and the guests often praise their home-made food and warm hospitality.
Prices: Doubles from £59, B&B
Best for luxury: Anassa Hotel
Location: Neo Chorio
Anassa’s 166 rooms and facilities combine island life with the ultimate luxury retreat. Located near the Baths of Aphrodite on the quieter west coast of Cyprus, this critically-acclaimed hotel offers a calm atmosphere and luxurious experience. “The Mediterranean’s ultimate retreat” has an award-winning spa, treatment rooms, four restaurants inspired by the Mediterranean culture, an indoor swimming pool, sauna, steam baths, saltwater exercise pools and a fitness room.
Prices: Doubles from £422, B&B
Best for a mixture of traditional and contemporary: S Paul Hotel
Location: Limassol
Can’t decide between the city and the seaside? And don’t want to compromise on style and comfort either? S Paul Hotel might be your best bet. Located in the centre of the old town of Limassol, the second biggest city in Cyprus, this hotel is very close to Limassol’s beaches. The two-storey building features 22 minimalist-style guest rooms and is a tribute to Sir Paul Pavlides, who was knighted in 1955. It also has a bar and two restaurants.
Prices: Doubles from £135, B&B
Best for a romantic getaway: Casale Panayiotis Traditional Village Hotel & Spa
Location: Kalopanayiotis village
Fancy a romantic getaway in a picturesque mountain village? Imagine waking up to the view of the Troodos Mountains, taking walks in nature, enjoying the spa and the treatment rooms at the hotel, and sipping a glass of red wine to accompany your Mediterranean dinner. Casale Panayiotis has 41 rooms and suites where all this (and more) is possible.
Prices: Doubles from £144, B&B
Best for access to the most famous beach on the island: NissiBlu Beach Resort
Location: Ayia Napa
Ayia Napa welcomes tourists from all over the world thanks to its beaches, nature and nightlife, while Nissi Beach is probably the most well-known beach on the island. Only a couple of minutes away you’ll find NissiBlu Beach Resort, a five-star luxury hotel with facilities such as swimming pool, spa, restaurants and bars. They also have breakfast included and options for full-board and half-board.
Prices: Doubles from £170, B&B
