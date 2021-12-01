Given Ibiza’s reputation as the party capital of the world, the idea of sleeping here might seem ludicrous, but trust us – even those with the stamina of a sub-Saharan elephant flag without resting their weary heads. Fortunately, the island has a bountiful supply of fabulous hotels – some designed to facilitate the need for disco naps, but the majority, to lure you away from the dance floor altogether.
From ancient farmhouses and sprawling resorts, to seaside sanctuaries and blissed-out boltholes, there’s something here for everyone. Surrender to the salt-kissed, Balearic breeze and soon enough the club will be the furthest thing from your mind.
The best hotels in Ibiza are:
- Best for getting off the beaten track: The Giri Residence
- Best for seaside romance: Los Enamorados
- Best for peace and tranquillity: Pure House Ibiza
- Best for Balearic vibes: La Torre, Booking.com
- Best for traditional charm: Can Curreu, Booking.com
- Best for late nights: Pikes, Booking.com
- Best for families: Seven Pines Resort Ibiza, Booking.com
- Best for relaxation: Agroturismo Atzaro, Booking.com
- Best for city views: Gran Hotel Montesol, Booking.com
- Best for a sustainable stay: Can Marti
Best for getting off the beaten track: The Giri Residence
Neighbourhood: San Juan
Tucked in the charming village of San Juan, The Giri Residence is well located for exploring northern Ibiza’s pristine beaches, assuming you don’t immediately surrender to temptation and spend every waking hour lounging by the pool. With just five suites – all with spa-like bathrooms and each with its own distinct character – this boutique hotel epitomises exclusivity. Bespoke dinners are rustled up on request using locally sourced ingredients, and even the spa can be booked entirely for just you and a partner. Luckily, the beaches aren’t going anywhere...
Price: Doubles from €275 (£237), room only
Best for seaside romance: Los Enamorados
Neighbourhood: Portinatx
Emanating the kind of laid-back luxury that Ibiza has become so famous for, while simultaneously dancing to its own eclectic beat, Los Enamorados is located in Portinatx, a picturesque cove on the island’s northernmost tip. The decor is defined by the owners’ extensive globetrotting, combining curios collected from around the world with their own unique quirky style. Most of what of you see is for sale at the onsite boutique (make sure to set aside time for browsing). But the sea and sunset views visible from each of the nine rooms? You can’t put a price on those.
Price: Doubles from €220 (£187), room only
Best for peace and tranquillity: Pure House Ibiza
Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town
The kind of Balearic bolthole you dive into before disappearing for days, Pure House Ibiza is a blissed-out paradise where time floats away on the summer breeze. Close to Ibiza Town, but surrounded by vivid countryside and swaying palm trees, Pure House Ibiza has plenty of private corners for grabbing mid-afternoon siestas, and a pool that you share with a maximum of seven other people – there are only four rooms here. At the far end of this is the hotel’s alfresco restaurant, which opens every Thursday and Saturday throughout summer for a quintessential dinner beneath the stars.
Price: Doubles from €230 (£196), room only
Best for Balearic vibes: La Torre
Neighbourhood: San Antonio
Back in its bohemian heyday, Ibiza was renowned for free-spirited partying without pretension – everyone was welcome. That same ethos abounds at La Torre, a hotel perched on a clifftop just north of San Antonio. Rooms are simple but the music and good vibes from the restaurant below waft through the windows, bringing the blank canvas to life. Book one of the two, sea-facing suites for some of the best sunset views you’ll find on the west coast of the island, or grab a drink from the bar and head for the rocks below. Pure, Balearic perfection.
Price: Doubles from €71 (£60), room only
Best for traditional charm: Can Curreu
Neighbourhood: San Carlos
Built around a 200-year old finca set within acres of lush farmland, Can Curreu is a traditional Ibicenco hotel with a thoroughly modern twist. The beautiful grounds and rose gardens are great for adventurers – and can be explored on horseback thanks to onsite stables – but you have to make it past the excellent spa and pool first. Situated near the slow-paced village of San Carlos, Ibiza’s most famous hippie market is just a five-minute walk away. No – you won’t wear that leather bracelet at home, but yes, you should definitely buy it.
Price: Doubles from €195 (£166), B&B
Best for late nights: Pikes
Neighbourhood: San Antonio
Back in the 1980s, Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Grace Jones all partied at Pikes, so they can be credited with cementing the hedonistic tendencies that go hand in hand with this San Antonio hotel. To this day, it still attracts the who’s who of the celebrity A-list, not to mention anyone with mildly epicurean leanings. This not only makes for a deliciously heady atmosphere, but also wildly increases the chances of being willingly led astray. Bag a sun bed by the pool and starting sinking those G&Ts early. Because if not in Ibiza, then where?
Price: Doubles from €199 (£169), B&B
Best for families: Seven Pines Resort Ibiza
Neighbourhood: Sant Josep de sa Talaia
A sprawling, clifftop complex on Ibiza’s west coast, Seven Pines Resort Ibiza overlooks the limestone monolith of Es Vedra, making for a majestic sight at sunset. Despite its size, this hotel maintains an intimate vibe that’s extended to couples, families and solo travellers. Each of the rooms are more like a mini apartment, with both a living area and kitchenette, and there’s a separate pool for the kids to splash around in. Adults can make haste for the infinity pool – it’s one of the most dazzling on the island.
Price: Doubles from €288 (£245), room only
Best for relaxation: Agroturismo Atzaro
Neighbourhood: Sant Llorenc de Balafia
A bona fide Ibiza show-stopper, Agroturismo Atzaro is where the well-kept jet-set shrug off tired shoulders – a feat that’s easy to attain given the exceptional five-star spa and lavish but pared back rooms. Last summer, to mark the hotel’s 15th anniversary, it unveiled an eight-acre organic garden replete with over 50 vegetables and herbs, beautiful walkways and pergolas draped with squash plants and courgettes, for additional sensory titillation. A visceral experience designed to evoke total relaxation, this not-so-secret garden works wonders for body and soul.
Price: Doubles from €230 (£196), B&B
Best for city views: Gran Hotel Montesol
Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town
Officially Ibiza’s oldest hotel, the Gran Hotel Montesol first opened in 1933 when it served as a gathering place for a slew of the era’s great minds. It retains a sense of grandeur to this day, with an ice cream-coloured facade that makes it one of the most recognisable buildings in Ibiza Town. Inside, the Art Deco inspired lobby and restaurant hint at its eccentric heritage, while the nautical-themed rooms give a nod to the island’s seafaring past. At dusk, head to the rooftop terrace for sundowners and unrivalled views of Ibiza Town below, stirring as night approaches.
Price: Doubles from €168 (£143), room only
Best for a sustainable stay: Can Marti
Neighbourhood: Es Amunts
Proving that eco hotels can also be luxurious, Can Marti strikes the ideal balance between sustainability and comfort. Set among 42 acres of blossoming land that’s tended to by devoted staff and a drove of free-wandering donkeys, the grounds alone are impressive – as are the stats: 60 per cent of energy used at the hotel is produced by solar panels. Bedrooms are decked out in muted tones and natural materials, and breakfast (complimentary unless your room has a kitchen) is a sumptuous organic feast. But the best bit? The natural swimming pool: a living, breathing ecosystem that replaces chemicals with plants, frogs and other organisms.
Price: Doubles from €210 (£179), B&B
