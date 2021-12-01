Given Ibiza’s reputation as the party capital of the world, the idea of sleeping here might seem ludicrous, but trust us – even those with the stamina of a sub-Saharan elephant flag without resting their weary heads. Fortunately, the island has a bountiful supply of fabulous hotels – some designed to facilitate the need for disco naps, but the majority, to lure you away from the dance floor altogether.

From ancient farmhouses and sprawling resorts, to seaside sanctuaries and blissed-out boltholes, there’s something here for everyone. Surrender to the salt-kissed, Balearic breeze and soon enough the club will be the furthest thing from your mind.

The best hotels in Ibiza are:

Best for getting off the beaten track: The Giri Residence

Best for seaside romance: Los Enamorados

Best for peace and tranquillity: Pure House Ibiza

Best for Balearic vibes: La Torre, Booking.com

Best for traditional charm: Can Curreu, Booking.com

Best for late nights: Pikes, Booking.com

Best for families: Seven Pines Resort Ibiza, Booking.com

Best for relaxation: Agroturismo Atzaro, Booking.com

Best for city views: Gran Hotel Montesol, Booking.com

Best for a sustainable stay: Can Marti

The Independent's hotel reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and book, but we never allow this to affect our coverage.

10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Show all 10 1 /10 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza La Torre Watch the sun set from the comfort of your bedroom at La Torre Check availability La Torre 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Pure House Ibiza Peace and solitude are the order of the day at Pure House Ibiza Pure House Ibiza 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Seven Pines Resort Ibiza The inviting infinity pool at Seven Pines Resort Ibiza Check availability Seven Pines Resort Ibiza 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Gran Hotel Montesol Enjoy balmy evenings on the roof terrace of Gran Hotel Montesol Check availability Gran Hotel Montesol 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Agroturismo Atzaró Cool off at in the 43m freshwater pool at Agroturismo Atzaró Check availability Agroturismo Atzaró 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Pikes Make mischief at the legendary Pikes Check availability Pikes 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza The Giri Residence Escape the crowds at the intimate Giri Residence The Giri Residence 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Can Curreu With its beautiful grounds and onsite stables, traditionalists will love Can Curreu Check availability Can Curreu 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Can Marti Can Marti has acres of space and green credentials to impress even the most fervent environmentalist Can Marti 10 of the best hotels in Ibiza Los Enamorados Bohemian chic characterises Los Enamorados Los Enamorados

Best for getting off the beaten track: The Giri Residence

Neighbourhood: San Juan

Escape the crowds at the intimate Giri Residence (The Giri Residence)

Tucked in the charming village of San Juan, The Giri Residence is well located for exploring northern Ibiza’s pristine beaches, assuming you don’t immediately surrender to temptation and spend every waking hour lounging by the pool. With just five suites – all with spa-like bathrooms and each with its own distinct character – this boutique hotel epitomises exclusivity. Bespoke dinners are rustled up on request using locally sourced ingredients, and even the spa can be booked entirely for just you and a partner. Luckily, the beaches aren’t going anywhere...

Price: Doubles from €275 (£237), room only

Book now

Best for seaside romance: Los Enamorados

Neighbourhood: Portinatx

Bohemian chic characterises Los Enamorados (Los Enamorados)

Emanating the kind of laid-back luxury that Ibiza has become so famous for, while simultaneously dancing to its own eclectic beat, Los Enamorados is located in Portinatx, a picturesque cove on the island’s northernmost tip. The decor is defined by the owners’ extensive globetrotting, combining curios collected from around the world with their own unique quirky style. Most of what of you see is for sale at the onsite boutique (make sure to set aside time for browsing). But the sea and sunset views visible from each of the nine rooms? You can’t put a price on those.

Price: Doubles from €220 (£187), room only

Book now

Best for peace and tranquillity: Pure House Ibiza

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town

Peace and solitude are the order of the day at Pure House Ibiza (Pure House Ibiza)

The kind of Balearic bolthole you dive into before disappearing for days, Pure House Ibiza is a blissed-out paradise where time floats away on the summer breeze. Close to Ibiza Town, but surrounded by vivid countryside and swaying palm trees, Pure House Ibiza has plenty of private corners for grabbing mid-afternoon siestas, and a pool that you share with a maximum of seven other people – there are only four rooms here. At the far end of this is the hotel’s alfresco restaurant, which opens every Thursday and Saturday throughout summer for a quintessential dinner beneath the stars.

Price: Doubles from €230 (£196), room only

Book now

Best for Balearic vibes: La Torre

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

Watch the sun set from the comfort of your bedroom at La Torre (La Torre)

Back in its bohemian heyday, Ibiza was renowned for free-spirited partying without pretension – everyone was welcome. That same ethos abounds at La Torre, a hotel perched on a clifftop just north of San Antonio. Rooms are simple but the music and good vibes from the restaurant below waft through the windows, bringing the blank canvas to life. Book one of the two, sea-facing suites for some of the best sunset views you’ll find on the west coast of the island, or grab a drink from the bar and head for the rocks below. Pure, Balearic perfection.

Price: Doubles from €71 (£60), room only

Book now

Best for traditional charm: Can Curreu

Neighbourhood: San Carlos

With its beautiful grounds and onsite stables, traditionalists will love Can Curreu (Can Curreu)

Built around a 200-year old finca set within acres of lush farmland, Can Curreu is a traditional Ibicenco hotel with a thoroughly modern twist. The beautiful grounds and rose gardens are great for adventurers – and can be explored on horseback thanks to onsite stables – but you have to make it past the excellent spa and pool first. Situated near the slow-paced village of San Carlos, Ibiza’s most famous hippie market is just a five-minute walk away. No – you won’t wear that leather bracelet at home, but yes, you should definitely buy it.

Price: Doubles from €195 (£166), B&B

Book now

Best for late nights: Pikes

Neighbourhood: San Antonio

Make mischief at the legendary Pikes (Pikes)

Back in the 1980s, Freddie Mercury, George Michael and Grace Jones all partied at Pikes, so they can be credited with cementing the hedonistic tendencies that go hand in hand with this San Antonio hotel. To this day, it still attracts the who’s who of the celebrity A-list, not to mention anyone with mildly epicurean leanings. This not only makes for a deliciously heady atmosphere, but also wildly increases the chances of being willingly led astray. Bag a sun bed by the pool and starting sinking those G&Ts early. Because if not in Ibiza, then where?

Price: Doubles from €199 (£169), B&B

Book now

Best for families: Seven Pines Resort Ibiza

Neighbourhood: Sant Josep de sa Talaia

The inviting infinity pool at Seven Pines Resort Ibiza (Seven Pines Resort Ibiza)

A sprawling, clifftop complex on Ibiza’s west coast, Seven Pines Resort Ibiza overlooks the limestone monolith of Es Vedra, making for a majestic sight at sunset. Despite its size, this hotel maintains an intimate vibe that’s extended to couples, families and solo travellers. Each of the rooms are more like a mini apartment, with both a living area and kitchenette, and there’s a separate pool for the kids to splash around in. Adults can make haste for the infinity pool – it’s one of the most dazzling on the island.

Price: Doubles from €288 (£245), room only

Book now

Best for relaxation: Agroturismo Atzaro

Neighbourhood: Sant Llorenc de Balafia

Cool off at in the 43m freshwater pool at Agroturismo Atzaró (Agroturismo Atzaró)

A bona fide Ibiza show-stopper, Agroturismo Atzaro is where the well-kept jet-set shrug off tired shoulders – a feat that’s easy to attain given the exceptional five-star spa and lavish but pared back rooms. Last summer, to mark the hotel’s 15th anniversary, it unveiled an eight-acre organic garden replete with over 50 vegetables and herbs, beautiful walkways and pergolas draped with squash plants and courgettes, for additional sensory titillation. A visceral experience designed to evoke total relaxation, this not-so-secret garden works wonders for body and soul.

Price: Doubles from €230 (£196), B&B

Book now

Best for city views: Gran Hotel Montesol

Neighbourhood: Ibiza Town

Enjoy balmy evenings on the roof terrace of Gran Hotel Montesol (Gran Hotel Montesol)

Officially Ibiza’s oldest hotel, the Gran Hotel Montesol first opened in 1933 when it served as a gathering place for a slew of the era’s great minds. It retains a sense of grandeur to this day, with an ice cream-coloured facade that makes it one of the most recognisable buildings in Ibiza Town. Inside, the Art Deco inspired lobby and restaurant hint at its eccentric heritage, while the nautical-themed rooms give a nod to the island’s seafaring past. At dusk, head to the rooftop terrace for sundowners and unrivalled views of Ibiza Town below, stirring as night approaches.

Price: Doubles from €168 (£143), room only

Book now

Best for a sustainable stay: Can Marti

Neighbourhood: Es Amunts

Can Marti has acres of room and green credentials to impress the most fervent environmentalist (Can Marti)

Proving that eco hotels can also be luxurious, Can Marti strikes the ideal balance between sustainability and comfort. Set among 42 acres of blossoming land that’s tended to by devoted staff and a drove of free-wandering donkeys, the grounds alone are impressive – as are the stats: 60 per cent of energy used at the hotel is produced by solar panels. Bedrooms are decked out in muted tones and natural materials, and breakfast (complimentary unless your room has a kitchen) is a sumptuous organic feast. But the best bit? The natural swimming pool: a living, breathing ecosystem that replaces chemicals with plants, frogs and other organisms.

Price: Doubles from €210 (£179), B&B

Book now