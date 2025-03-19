Eight of the best destinations to visit this Easter, from Cyprus to Japan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a long, dark winter, the promise of some welcome sunshine is an appealing prospect by the time Easter rolls around. While the summer holidays are always oversubscribed, the Easter period is growing increasingly popular as a preferred time to get away from the daily grind.

The blistering heat that has beset many traditional European holiday destinations during the summer months has left many holidaymakers contemplating a shoulder season sojourn, where temperatures are more clement, hotel, travel and attraction prices slightly lower and with fewer tourists to contend with. Blooming flowers and green landscapes are also a more agreeable sight compared with the sun-parched dry vegetation that often typifies many warmer climates come peak summertime.

We’ve selected eight of the best destinations to visit this Easter, whether you’re seeking balmy beaches to laze upon, cultural trips to inspire and inform, or more active pursuits to spark your adrenaline.

Paphos, Cyprus

open image in gallery Paphos in Cyprus ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average daily April temperature: 18°C

The historic and culturally diverse island of Cyprus has long been a popular destination for sunseekers during the cooler months. As well as being a popular spot for families, the legendary Ayia Napa party scene continues in earnest, although the season won’t really start until early May. No matter – enjoy the comparatively peaceful beaches of Nissi, Mackenzie and Protaras, watch a romantic sunset at Aphrodite’s Rock, go diving at Zenobia wreck – voted one of the best dive sites in the world, according to PADI – or marvel at the historic relics at the Unesco Paphos Archaeological Site – the ancient mosaics are not to be missed.

Where to stay

Situated within six acres of tropical gardens, the Annabelle Hotel in Paphos is a tasteful and contemporary spot to rest your head with a rooftop swimming pool, a shiny wellness spa and ocean views. It’s also just a five-minute walk to the city’s harbourside.

Fuerteventura, Canary Islands

open image in gallery Playa de la Barca beach, Fuerteventura ( Getty Images )

Average daily April temperature: 20°C

Renowned for its year-round sunshine, the Canary Island of Fuerteventura enjoys warm, dry days throughout April. In addition to lazing poolside with a glass of something chilled in your hand, Fuerteventura is also an excellent choice for more active travellers, particularly its surf scene. Corralejo is an excellent choice for beginners, while El Cotillo is home to bigger swells and more experienced riders – and both have plenty of space in the water. Alternatively, take a drive along the legendary FV-30 road for winding roads and gasp-inducing scenery in the heart of this lunar-esque volcanic landscape.

Where to stay

Exposed stone walls, antique four-poster beds and wooden beams make this traditional 19th-century Canarian house a truly unique stay. It’s also home to a covered swimming pool and a cactus garden. Bikes are available for hire and the beaches of Corralejo are 13km away.

Crete, Greece

open image in gallery The pink sands of Elafonissi Beach in Crete ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average daily April temperature: 17°C

Visiting Greece in the peak summer months of July and August can be oppressively hot. The shoulder season is a much more comfortable time to visit the southern cities and beach destinations of this historic country. On the Greek island of Crete, mingle with goats on the soft white sands of Balos Lagoon or get the ultimate Insta shot on the pink sands of Elafonissi Beach. Hike the 16km Samaria Gorge, before celebrating with a shot of raki and diving into the crystalline waters of the Mediterranean. And if you’re culturally-minded, explore the ancient ruins of this historic island, including Knossos Palace – the legendary Minoan palace and reputed home of the minotaur – and Arkadi Monastery.

Where to stay

Away from the bustle of Chania, the Cretan capital, Sansal Boutique Hotel is home to 23 luxury rooms and suites and a rooftop infinity pool and lounge for early evening cocktails. It’s also just a 13-minute walk away from the Venetian Harbour and the bars and restaurants of Chania.

Djerba, Tunisia

open image in gallery The historic El Ghriba synagogue on Djerba Island, Tunisia ( Getty Images )

Average daily April temperature: 18°C

Situated off the southern coast of Tunisia on the Gulf of Gabès, Djerba island offers an excellent blend of beautiful beaches and culture with fewer crowds than similar destinations and affordable options. Head to Sidi Mahres and Seguia beaches for white, soft sand and azure waters, or head to Djerbahood – a dedicated open-air street museum in Erriadh – to gawp at more than 250 murals created by over 150 artists that fuse modern street art with traditional Tunisian culture. Don’t miss the ornate El Ghriba synagogue, a significant pilgrimage site for Jews and the oldest synagogue in Africa. Djerba is also a popular choice for all-inclusive holidays if you’re simply looking to fly and flop.

Where to stay

The all-inclusive five-star Iberostar Selection​ Eolia Djerba sits beachfront and is an ideal option for those seeking a relaxing break. It has four swimming pools, a spa and wellness centre and is located close to a 27-hole golf course should you want to work on your handicap. Rooms have either garden or sea views and most come with balconies.

Himarë, Albania

open image in gallery Albania – the Maldives of Europe? ( Getty Images )

Average daily April temperature: 18°C

Albania’s sobriquet may be the “Maldives of Europe”, with glorious beaches such as Ksamil and Dhermi, but there’s so much more to discover. Theth National Park and the Accursed Mountains are both marvellous hiking destinations carpeted with spring flowers, while Butrint National Park is a Unesco site with Greek and Roman ruins. Elsewhere, pay a visit to Gjirokastër and Berat for beautifully preserved Ottoman-era homes and cobbled streets. Adrenalin junkies should head to Osumi Canyon – Albania’s Grand Canyon – for rafting and hiking.

Where to stay

Casa Del Sol Luxury Villas is a contemporary choice with a relaxed vibe that’s great for couples. Situated atop a hill in Himarë, it has an outdoor pool and unparalleled views of the ocean; sunset on the terrace is not to be missed. All eight rooms are spacious with soundproofing and have sea views.

Ölüdeniz, Turkey

open image in gallery Paragliding in Ölüdeniz ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average daily April temperature: 23°C

Bodrum and Antalya rightly attract much of the attention when it comes to Turkey’s exquisite coastline, but Ölüdeniz tips the scale by virtue of being a protected nature reserve, meaning its turquoise waters and surrounding lush green mountains are safeguarded for generations to come. Simply splashing around in the crystalline waters is treat enough here – but should you want something a little more active, it’s also a popular destination for watersports, from jet skiing to snorkelling. Away from the sea, Babadag Mountain is a popular hiking destination and paragliding spot, should you fancy getting a birds-eye view of this striking spot. The popular town of Fethiye is a 30-minute drive away if you want a change of scene.

Where to stay

The Ölüdeniz Blu Luxury Boutique Hotel is an adults-only hotel with three large pools and a spa featuring a Finnish sauna, Turkish bath and steam room. All rooms have balconies, while some have shared and private swim-up pools and Jacuzzis. Bicycles can also be hired free of charge.

Kyoto, Japan

open image in gallery Philosopher's Path in Kyoto ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

Average daily April temperature: 16°C

If seeing cherry blossoms in bloom in Japan is on your bucket list, April is the time to visit. While trying to predict the exact flowering date for these picture-perfect florals is something of a dark art, the Japan Meteorological Corporation has recently released its eighth Sakura forecast, which may help when it comes to making travel plans. In Kyoto, the blossoms are expected to open on 30 March, with full bloom by 7 April, while nearby Osaka is expected to see full bloom on 6 April. Visitors to Kyoto can also look forward to exploring 200 temples and shrines and trying a tea ceremony in this eminently walkable city.

Where to stay

Kyoto can be an expensive city, particularly during cherry blossom season, making node hotel (sic) an excellent mid-range choice that doesn’t scrimp on style; this unique property has a brutalist design that is sure to delight contemporary art lovers. There are 25 rooms to choose from and a host of art installations scattered around the property, from paintings to installations. It’s also well situated for exploring the city.

Chefchaouen, Morocco

open image in gallery Chefchaouen in Morocco ( Getty Images )

Average daily April temperature: 19°C

While most of the crowds flock to Marrakech and Fes, the startling “Blue Pearl” of Morocco is well worth a visit, particularly if you only have a few days to spare, rather than a week or more. Sitting inland at the head of the Rif mountains, this collection of houses painted in cobalt blue is a true sight for sore eyes. Simply getting lost in the old medina is an adventure, as is shopping in the souk for toiletries, leather goods, clothing and jewellery. Hike up to the Spanish Mosque for unforgettable views over the city – and take a guided tour out to the Rif mountains for hiking and even a goat cheese-making experience. It’s an experience you’ll unlikely to forget in a hurry.

Where to stay

The Moorish Taj Chefchaouen offers breathtaking views over the city, with bedrooms enjoying mountain or city views from picture windows and terraces. It’s home to both an indoor and outdoor swimming pool, a spa, a fitness centre and regular yoga classes if you need to stretch it out after a day spent pounding pavements.

