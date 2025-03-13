Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Easter bunny will be hopping into action on 20 April and whether you’re ringing in the end of Lent or looking to entertain little ones during the school holidays, the long weekend is undoubtedly a chocolate-centric calendar event to celebrate.

Parents, forget the last-minute launching of Mini Eggs into the garden at 8am on Easter Sunday, instead hatch a plan to head out and find those coveted sweet treats.

After all, what could be more egg-citing than hunting for a glimpse of pastel foil among the shrubbery of your local stately home?

With grand palaces, chocolatier heavyweights and even steam railways hosting traditional and unique trails – see the New Forest’s canoe paddle for sweet treats – the UK will be littered with Easter egg hunts as we jump into spring 2025.

From Cadbury World to Hever Castle, we’ve rounded up the most cracking egg hunts in the UK so the whole family can indulge their inner child this Easter.

Read more: The best holidays to book for April

Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt at Hampton Court Palace

Richmond upon Thames, London

open image in gallery Lindt bunnies are hopping around Henry VIII’s garden this Easter ( Getty Images )

Hampton Court Palace’s search for the elusive Lindt Gold Bunny is back this Easter. The self-led trail through Henry VIII’s iconic gardens will teach bunny hunters about the individuals behind the grounds including ex-residents, gardeners and trumpeters using golden statues, of course, necklaced with the bunny’s statement red ribbon. The reward? A Lindt Gold Bunny chocolate per child.

The Lindt Gold Bunny Hunt is included in palace admission (£28 per adult and £14 per child) and is open from 10am–5.30pm between 29 March and 21 April.

Egg hunting at RHS Gardens

Bridgewater, Harlow Carr, Hyde Hall, Rosemoor and Wisley

open image in gallery Visit RHS Wisley for buds, butterflies and chocolate ( Getty Images/iStockphoto )

This Easter RHS Gardens have five blooming landscapes hosting a giant-sized Easter egg hunt; Bridgewater, Harlow Carr, Hyde Hall, Rosemoor and Wisley. Find the giant eggs and crack a £2.50 “egg-nigma code” pack to solve a puzzle and claim your chocolate treat during an afternoon full of craft workshops, family-friendly planting and exploring nature.

Egg hunt activities are free to RHS members and children under five are included in general admission (from £14.50 per adult and £5 per child) between 5 and 21 April.

Read more: The best hotels in London for afternoon tea

Canoe Easter egg hunt in the New Forest

Beaulieu, Hampshire

With New Forest Activities a paddle along the Beaulieu River makes a necessary pitstop to hunt for hidden chocolate eggs scattered along the riverbank. Everyone, including the adults, onboard the Canadian canoes will receive a top-notch Easter treat during the two-hour guided tour, and dogs are even welcome along for the ride.

Tickets are priced at £38 per adult and £30 per child.

Easter egg fun trail at Laugharne Castle

Laugharne, Carmarthen

open image in gallery Find the hidden eggs to receive an Easter prize ( Getty Images )

On Easter Sunday and Monday, Laugharne Castle’s annual Easter Egg Hunt Trail brings a touch of tradition with a classic sweets search – simply find the hidden eggs in the castle grounds to receive an Easter prize. A trip to the Carmarthen-based castle could tie in nicely with families spending the bank holiday weekend braving the bracing waters of Pembrokeshire’s beaches.

Easter egg fun trail from 11am–4pm on 20 and 21 April. Tickets to Laugharne Castle are priced at £5.90 per adult and £4.10 per child over five.

‘The Missing Mini Eggs!' at Cadbury World

Bournville, Birmingham

open image in gallery Help Mr Cadbury’s Parrot hunt for the missing Mini Eggs at Cadbury World ( Cadbury World )

King of chocolate Cadbury has a Mr Cadbury's Parrot ‘The Missing Mini Eggs!' show for audiences visiting Cadbury World. Expect hoards of singing and dancing during the interactive adventure as the parrot and his co-stars hunt for the missing Mini Eggs, plus there’s an egg trail on Easter weekend and the usual melt-in-the-mouth chocolate treats across the attraction.

Mr Cadbury's parrot ‘The Missing Mini Eggs!' show is included with entry tickets (£22.50 per adult). Shows are on from 11pm–4pm between 5 and 27 April.

Great Railway Easter Hunt at Isle of Wight Steam Railway

Havenstreet, Ryde

Calling all wannabe detectives, the Isle of Wight Steam Railway is launching a Sherlock-style Great Railway Easter Hunt to investigate clues hidden in giant eggs around the attraction and claim a chocolate reward. The hunt is on each during the Easter holidays; if you’re planning to visit on Easter Sunday, children can make their own Easter bonnet to bring for judging in the railway’s parade.

Standard train tickets from £25 per adult and £12.50 per child. Great Railway Easter Hunt from 6 April until 21 April.

Read more: The best ferry trips to take close to home this spring

Easter family fun at Hever Castle

Hever, Kent

open image in gallery Rabbit-themed fun awaits at Hever Castle ( Getty Images )

Who doesn’t love a stroll around the daffodil-studded grounds of Hever Castle in spring? This Easter there’s some serious rabbit-themed fun on the itinerary including face painting, cress planting and a mischievous egg trail. Little ones armed with a trail map will help head gardener Mr Miller track down chaos causing rabbits across the castle gardens to solve a puzzle and claim a coveted chocolate reward.

Easter activities are included in admission (£24.65 per adult, £13.65 per child) from 10.30am–5pm between 5 April and 21 April.

Zoo-normous Egg Hunt at London Zoo

Regents Park, London

open image in gallery Crack secret codes to help the Easter bunny find eggs hidden at London Zoo ( London Zoo )

At London Zoo this Easter families will be tasked with cracking secret codes to help the Easter bunny find eggs hidden among animal enclosures including egg-laying flamingos and the Humboldt penguins. There are also Easter crafts, games, and photo opportunities, as well as a ‘How Many Eggs?!’ challenge with the chance to collect a tasty chocolate treat.

Zoo-normous Egg Hunt at London Zoo is free with zoo entry (adults from £29.70, children £20.80) from 5 – 21 April.

National Trust Easter egg trails

UK-wide

open image in gallery There are over 190 National Trust Easter trails across the UK this Easter ( National Trust Images/James Dobs )

Over 190 National Trust Easter trails will be hosted across the UK during the bank holiday weekend. With mazes and meadows primed for nature-inspired crafts, egg and spoon races, welly wanging and den-building, every trail deservedly ends with a chocolate, vegan or free-from egg.

Trails cost £3.50 (including a chocolate egg) plus normal admission for National Trust members, between 18 and 21 April.

Read more: The most beautiful places to visit in the UK