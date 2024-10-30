Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Two people were taken to hospital after a fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Barrow-in-Furness shipyard of BAE Systems in Cumbria, where the UK’s nuclear-powered submarines are built.

The fire began shortly after midnight, at around 12:45am, in Devonshire Dock Hall, the facility used for constructing the Royal Navy’s Astute-class submarines and for housing the Dreadnought programme, the Cumbria constabulary confirmed.

The two individuals were taken to hospital with suspected smoke inhalation, the constabulary said as it reassured the public the incident did not pose a risk.

“There is no nuclear risk,” Cumbria police said in a statement on X. “However, people living nearby are advised to remain indoors and keep doors and windows closed.”

Emergency services quickly responded and police confirmed all other personnel were safe and accounted for.

“We are working with emergency services to deal with a fire at a site in Barrow in Furness. Two colleagues have been taken to hospital having suffered suspected smoke inhalation,” BAE Systems said.

“At this time there are no other casualties and everyone else have been evacuated from the Devonshire Dock Hall and are accounted for. Further updates will be given in due course.”

The Barrow shipyard, located about 350km northwest of London, plays a crucial role in British naval defence. It builds the UK’s fleet of nuclear submarines but it is also where the submarines capable of carrying the UK’s nuclear missiles were constructed.

Additional reporting by agencies