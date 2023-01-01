How to use bank holidays to turn 19 days of annual leave into 48 days off in 2023

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The UK celebrated its final Bank Holiday of 2022 on Tuesday following the Christmas Day and Boxing Day substitute public holidays.

There are no surprise holidays creeping up before the close of the year, leaving many Britons looking to the New Year for what Bank Holidays to anticipate.

A year that began with Britain mired in Omicron panic brought Europe’s biggest armed conflict since the Second World War to Ukraine, a dismal cost of living crisis, an alarming heatwave, the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the disastrous 44-day premiership of Liz Truss.

But at least the Lionesses won the Euros!

As for 2023, there’s already a lot in store: King Charles III’s coronation ceremony will take place at Westminster Abbey in May and there are plenty of major sporting events to look forward to, from the Cricket World Cup to the Women’s World Cup, the Rugby World Cup and the Invictus Games.

Because of King Charles III’s ascension to the throne, there are nine public holidays in 2023, including the New Year’s Day substitute day on 2 January. These days off, if properly used, can extend annual leave days into a lengthier time off.

By using up 19 days of annual leave intricately woven around Bank Holidays, you can get up to 48 days of holiday.

This is how it’s done.

First, the full list of Bank Holidays in 2023:

Monday 2 January - New Year’s Day

Friday 7 April - Good Friday

Monday 10 April - Easter Monday

Monday 1 May - Early May bank holiday

Monday 8 May - King’s Coronation bank holiday

Monday 29 May - Spring bank holiday

Monday 28 August - Summer bank holiday

Monday 25 December - Christmas Day

Tuesday 26 December - Boxing Day

Easter Bank Holidays

The Easter holidays offer the first major opportunity to deploy a small amount of annual leave in exchange for a lengthy period off work.

By taking the week after Easter Monday off (Tuesday 11 April until Friday 14 April), there are 10 days away from work available at the expense of just four days of annual leave. This is because Good Friday and Easter Monday (7 and 10 April) are Bank Holidays and there are two weekends during this period.

May Bank Holidays

As mentioned, there’s an extra day off in May due to King Charles III’s coronation. It comes just a week after the annual May Day Bank Holiday (1 May).

So, by booking off four working days (Tuesday 2 May until Friday 5 May), there’s a chance to receive a 10-day period off work, including weekends.

Another Bank Holiday Monday on 29 May means taking another four days of annual leave (Tuesday 30 May until Friday 2 June) will return a total of nine days off.

August bank holiday

For the price of another four days of annual leave (Tuesday 29 August until Friday 1 September), there’s a return of nine days between Saturday 26 August and Sunday 3 September.

Christmas 2023

Christmas Day 2023 falls on a Monday, while Boxing Day is a Tuesday. New Year’s Day is also going to be on a Monday.

By taking Wednesday to Friday (27 to 29 December) off work, there will be 10 days off work from (Saturday 23 December until Monday 1 January).

These 10 holiday days for the price of just three days’ annual leave gives a grand total of 48 days off (almost seven weeks) for the price of 19 annual leave days.