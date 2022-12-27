London Paddington packed on Bank Holiday as engineering delays post-strike trains

London Paddington was packed with confused travellers as overrunning engineering works delayed post-strike trains on Tuesday.

Many people, who had followed advice to check trains before departure, discovered that the planned resumption of services has been delayed – with no certainty about when they might begin.

Engineering work outside the terminal has overrun, blocking the entrance to the North Pole depot and trapping trains.

The issues come after a four-day stoppage by members of the RMT union working for Network Rail ended at 6am, with trains from Paddington due to resume a few hours later.

