Anger as latest Banksy vandalised with white paint overnight

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Neighbours have spoken of their frustration after vandals struck in the night splashing Banksy’s latest tree mural with two huge licks of white paint.

The elusive artist’s mural drew crowds on Monday most struck by the ecological message and visual allusion of Banksy appearing to return green leaves back to a severely cropped tree.

But on Tuesday Amy, who lives with a joining wall to the graffiti, posted on X: “Someone’s vandalised the Banksy overnight. Gutted. Why can’t people let a community be happy without trying to ruin it.”

The artwork in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood covers the wall of a four-story building and shows a small figure holding a pressure hose beside a large cherry tree.

Green paint has been sprayed across the wall, replicating the absent leaves of the tree, which has been severely cropped.

Banksy claimed the work by posting before and after photos of the location on his official Instagram account.

The artwork in the Finsbury Park neighbourhood covers the wall of a four-story building (Barney Davis)

The new attraction drew a stream of onlookers who took photos and snapped selfies. Many discerned an environmental message in the vibrant green artwork, which appeared on Sunday — St Patrick’s Day.

“The tree looks very sad without branches and without greenery,” said Pura Lawler, on her way to a gym class. She felt Banksy was saying something about “destroying the forests, destroying the greenery.”

Former Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn, who represents the area in Parliament, said the work “makes people stop and think, ‘Hang on. We live in one world. We live in one environment. It is vulnerable and on the cusp of serious damage being done to it.’”

“Environmental politics is about densely populated urban areas like this, just as much as it is about farmland and woodland and hedges,” he added.

Banksy, who has never confirmed his full identity, began his career spray-painting buildings in Bristol, England, and has become one of the world’s best-known artists.