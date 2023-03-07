Boy, 11, dies in Barking flat fire as two adults and children rushed to hospital

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

An 11-year-old boy has died following a flat fire in Barking, while two adults and children managed to flee the blaze.

The London Fire Brigade was called at 3.25am on Tuesday to a flat in Stern Close, east London.

The fire had ripped through a flat on the second floor and a child was pronounced dead at the scene, LFB said.

Two adults and two children left the flat before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital, while another man was treated at the scene. None were in a life threatening condition, according to the Met Police.

The blaze was dealt with by 5.18am and London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended, as well as six engines and around 40 firefighters from stations including Barking and East Ham.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police.

The Met Police said the child’s next of kin have been informed, and the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.

More follows.