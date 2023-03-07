Boy, 11, dies in Barking flat fire as two adults and children rushed to hospital
Two adults and two children managed to escape the blaze which ripped through the flat
An 11-year-old boy has died following a flat fire in Barking, while two adults and children managed to flee the blaze.
The London Fire Brigade was called at 3.25am on Tuesday to a flat in Stern Close, east London.
The fire had ripped through a flat on the second floor and a child was pronounced dead at the scene, LFB said.
Two adults and two children left the flat before firefighters arrived and were taken to hospital, while another man was treated at the scene. None were in a life threatening condition, according to the Met Police.
The blaze was dealt with by 5.18am and London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended, as well as six engines and around 40 firefighters from stations including Barking and East Ham.
The cause of the fire is under investigation by the brigade and the Metropolitan Police.
The Met Police said the child’s next of kin have been informed, and the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.
More follows.
