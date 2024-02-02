Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Armed police are responding to an incident at a hospital in Bath as the public has been warned to stay away.

“We are currently responding to an incident in the vicinity of the Royal United Hospital (RUHBath) in Bath. Officers are at the scene but at this moment in time would advise people to avoid the area as a precaution,” Avon and Somerset Police posted on X.

A picture from the scene shows an unmarked police car parked behind a row of ambulances at the hospital while a police helicopter reportedly circles the site.

Witnesses told Somerset Live that no one was being allowed in or out, with patients “stuck on wards”.

Witnesses have reported on social media that a man with a machete was seen while another witness told SomersetLive they had seen a man with a knife in the car park.

The force added that there are no reported injuries at this time.

It said: “Our advice to avoid the area at the moment is precautionary. We’d like to reassure the public that all emergency services have well-rehearsed plans for dealing with incidents.”

The Royal United Hospitals Bath NHS Trust and Avon and Somerset Police have been approached for a further comment.

More to follow on this breaking news...