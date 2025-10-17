Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

BBC sanctioned by Ofcom for Gaza documentary that breached Broadcasting Code

The film was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged the narrator was the son of a man who held a position in the Hamas government.

Hannah Roberts
Friday 17 October 2025 11:06 BST
Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary breached the Broadcasting Code (Ian West/PA)
Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary breached the Broadcasting Code (Ian West/PA) (PA Wire)

Broadcasting watchdog Ofcom has sanctioned the BBC for breaching the Broadcasting Code in its Gaza: How To Survive A Warzone documentary after the corporation failed to disclose a narrator’s links to Hamas.

The film, which was made for the BBC by the independent production company Hoyo Films, was removed from BBC iPlayer in February after it emerged the child narrator, Abdullah, is the son of Ayman Alyazouri, who has worked as Hamas’s deputy minister of agriculture.

The regulator concluded that the failure to disclose this information “was materially misleading” because “it had the potential to erode the very high levels of trust audiences would have expected in a BBC factual programme about the Israel-Gaza war”.

In light of the breach, the BBC will face sanction by being ordered to broadcast the Ofcom findings.

In July, the BBC published the findings of its internal review into the matter and said it had breached one of the BBC’s editorial guidelines on accuracy, by failing to disclose information about the child narrator’s father.

A BBC spokesperson said: “The Ofcom ruling is in line with the findings of Peter Johnston’s review, that there was a significant failing in the documentary in relation to the BBC’s editorial guidelines on accuracy, which reflects Rule 2.2 of Ofcom’s Broadcasting Code.

“We have apologised for this and we accept Ofcom’s decision in full.

“We will comply with the sanction as soon as the date and wording are finalised.”

