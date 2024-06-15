Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Bear Grylls has stepped down as chief scout after photos emerged of him baptising Russell Brand.

The adventurer, who has been in the role for 15 years, said being chief scout was the “honour of a lifetime”.

In the statement issued to members of the Scouts, he said he will continue as chief ambassador of World Scouting.

Hours before Mr Grylls announced he is stepping down, a spokesperson for the Scouting Association told the Independent the organisation is “extremely proud that Bear Grylls is” their Chief Scout.

Mr Grylls wrote in his statement: “To all my friends and family in Scouts, this September will mark the end of my time as Chief Scout after three 5 year terms as Chief and a total of 15 years in the role.

“Being Chief Scout has been the greatest honour of my life. The kindness and commitment of our young people and volunteers is incredible.

“And I’m so proud that since 2009 when I joined, over 2 million people have been through Scouts in the UK.

“Together we accomplished everything we set out to do – grow our movement and help millions of young people gain skills for life and access to adventure and the outdoors but like every volunteer in our movement, our roles evolve and nothing stays the same forever.

“I will of course continue as Chief Ambassador of World Scouting, helping support the global movement of some 65 million international scouts.”

Concerns emerged about Mr Grylls’ relationship with Mr Brand, less than a year after a Channel 4 Dispatches documentary reported allegations of sexual assault by Mr Brand. Mr Brand denies all the allegations against him.

The unlikely friendship seemingly began when the YouTuber appeared last year on Running Wild, filmed in the Hebrides.

Mr Brand later shared a video to social media detailing how Mr Grylls was one of two men who “flanked him” during the baptism ceremony close to where he lives in Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire.

The 48-year-old podcaster had called baptism an “opportunity to leave the past behind”.

“Week one as a Christian has been amazing,” Brand said in the video.

“The ceremony itself was incredible. I want to thank Bear Grylls and my mate Joe, the two men that stood either side of me and flanked me for the baptism itself.”

At the time Mr Grylls confirmed his attendance to the Daily Mail and described assisting in Brand’s baptism as a “privilege” after the comedian’s “tough time”.

“Faith and spiritual moments in our lives are really personal,” he told the publication. “But it is a privilege to stand beside anyone when they express a humble need for forgiveness and strength from above.”

He added: “Friendships when we go through tough times are worth so much.”