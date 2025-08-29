Epping asylum hotel latest: Judges to rule on overturning injunction after migration protests
Dozens of local authorities say they will seek legal advice on halting the use of hotels to house asylum seekers following the interim injunction granted to Epping Council
Three senior judges are expected to rule on Friday afternoon on whether to overturn a temporary injunction to block asylum seekers from being housed at the Bell Hotel in Epping.
Somani Hotels, which owns the Essex hotel, and the Home Office are seeking to challenge the High Court ruling that will stop 138 asylum seekers from being housed there beyond 12 September.
Dozens of other councils, including Labour-run authorities, have since announced plans to seek legal advice on the use of hotels to house asylum seekers, meaning today’s ruling could have countrywide implications.
The interim ruling was granted to Epping council last week after the authority claimed that Somani Hotels had breached planning rules by using the Bell Hotel as accommodation for asylum seekers.
Protesters had been demonstrating outside the hotel for weeks after one of the inhabitants was charged with sexually assaulting a teenage girl.
At the end of a hearing on Thursday, Lord Justice Bean, sitting with Lady Justice Nicola Davies and Lord Justice Cobb, said that due to the “great urgency of the matter”, they would hand down their judgment at 2pm on Friday. He added, however, that they reserved the right to extend the deadline.
What was the High Court ruling to ban the use of the Bell hotel to house refugees?
At the centre of today’s news is the High Court ruling from 19 August that granted a temporary injunction against The Bell Hotel in Essex from housing asylum seekers.
All 80 rooms in the hotel have been occupied by nearly 140 male asylum seekers since April, but the injunction ruling means they will all have to be moved out by the Home Office by 4pm on 12 September.
If that ruling is overturned today, the asylum seekers will be allowed to stay.
Epping Forest District Council issued their legal challenge against the Home Office and Somani Hotels, which runs the Bell, on 15 August, receiving a ruling four days later.
It followed weeks of unrest and intermittent violence in the area from angry protesters after one of the hotel’s inhabitants was arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a teenage girl. He denies those charges.
Epping Council’s case, however, was unrelated to this. Their argument was that converting a functioning hotel into longer-term asylum accommodation was a “material change of use”, one that should have required planning permission.
Mr Justice Eyre, who ruled in their favour in the 11th hour despite pleas from the Home Office that such a finding would set a dangerous precedent, found that this failure outweighed the duty of the government to provide accommodation to people seeking asylum with no other way of supporting themselves.
If you want to read Mr Justice Eyre’s full decision, follow this link.
Immediate closure of asylum hotels would be a disaster, says government
The immediate closure of asylum hotels could lead to migrants “living destitute in the streets”, a Government minister said, as he warned against a “disorderly discharge”.
The Labour government, led by the Home Office, are adamant that any ruling in favour of immediately banning the use of hotels to house asylum seekers could set a dangerous precedent, and that the ending of this practice should be done gradually, as planned.
Health minister Stephen Kinnock told Sky News: “What we don’t want to have is a disorderly discharge from every hotel in the country, which would actually have far worse consequences than what we currently have, in terms of the impact that would have on asylum seekers potentially living destitute in the streets.”
Pressed on where the migrants would be moved to if The Bell Hotel in Epping were to close, Mr Kinnock said: “We’ve got a whole range of options – disused warehouses, disused office blocks, disused military barracks.”
But he added that efforts to find a solution would be much “more effective” if they are able to manage the closure of hotels slowly.
Court of Appeal to rule on Epping asylum seeker injunction challenge
Read our piece below on all the latest on the Court of Appeal ruling due later today.
Court of Appeal to rule on Epping asylum seeker injunction challenge
Good morning
Good morning.
This afternoon, senior judges will rule on the High Court injunction granted to Epping Council to block asylum seekers from being housed in the Bell Hotel.
The result will have far-reaching implications for the country, with many councils seeking legal advice on whether to mount their own challenges against the use of hotels in their areas to house asylum seekers.
We’ll be bringing you updates as we head towards the ruling, expected at 2pm, and all the reaction thereafter.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments