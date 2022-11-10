Benefit delays and longer passport waits: What PCS union strike could mean for you

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

People who claim benefits could be one of the largest groups hit if tens of thousands of civil servants, including those at the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), go out on strike.

But a number of key public services in everyday life across the UK could also be affected, ranging from jobseeker help to the issuing of passports and driving licences. Travellers are likely to suffer disruption at airports and key ports including Dover.

The large-scale industrial action will “reach into every corner of public life”, according to the Public and Commercial Services (PCS) union. Rishi Sunak has been warned Britain faces “extraordinary disruption”.

As well as pay and pensions, the dispute covers job cuts and redundancy terms, as the government tries to make cost savings to fund the £50bn gap in the UK’s finances.

Union bosses are demanding “a 10 per cent pay rise, job security, pensions justice and protected redundancy terms”.

They have warned that unless they receive “substantial proposals” from the government, they will next Friday announce a programme of “sustained industrial action”.

The PCS union said 126 areas of work could be hit.

Some of the biggest government departments and public bodies that will be affected are these. Below that is the full list of departments and organisations whose civil servants will take action if the strikes go ahead:

Home Office: People applying for passports and holidaymakers, as an absence of Border Force officials is likely to delay security checks, causing queues

Department for Work and Pensions: Benefits claimants; jobseekers, as Jobcentres close or have fewer staff or hours; pensioners whose incomes are administered by DWP staff

Department for Health and Social Care: Patients could experience delays in receiving notifications of appointments if administrative staff walk out.

National Highways: Emergency traffic management, such as temporary safety signs, and infrastructure maintenance would in all likelihood be affected if traffic officers and control room operators were not working – especially if DfT staff who support the transport network also take action.

Department for Transport: Learner drivers could find their test dates postponed.

Independent Office for Police Conduct: Work on cases where the watchdog is examining alleged wrongdoing by officers could be delayed.

All the bodies, departments and organisations involved are: