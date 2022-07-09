Bernie Ecclestone finally apologises after saying he would ‘take a bullet’ for Putin

Bernie Ecclestone has finally apologised for saying Vladimir Putin was a “first class person” and that he would “take a bullet” for him.

The former F1 boss faced a backlash after making the comments during an interview on ITV’s Good Morning Britain last month.

When asked whether he still stood by his friend Mr Putin , the 91 year-old said: “I would still take a bullet for him. I’d rather it didn’t hurt but I would still take a bullet.”

He also said Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on 24 February was “not intentional” and implied Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky could have done more to avoid the war.

Mr Ecclestone was reportedly expected to miss the Austrian Grand Prix on Sunday following the backlash – but he has now apologised for his comments, nine days after making them.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: “It would probably be good for me to get some things off my chest as well, things that have been bothering me about what I said and what people think what I’ve said.

“Often people, I think, come out and say things or do things without really too much thinking.

“Probably I did the same and I can understand people thinking I’m defending what he’s done in Ukraine, which I don’t.

“I was brought up during the war, the last war, so I know what it’s like.

“And I feel sorry for the people in Ukraine having to suffer for something they haven’t done. They’ve done nothing wrong. They didn’t start anything. They want to get on with their lives.

“They want the kids to go to school and try and go to work and earn a living to keep the family going.

“So they don’t deserve to have to suffer. It’s not good for anybody. I can’t see anyone getting anything out of this and I think they should get together and get an agreement.

“And I’m sorry if anything I’ve said has upset anybody because it certainly wasn’t intended.”

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Bernie Ecclestone attending a Grand Prix (Getty Images)

F1 was quick to distance itself from the British businessman’s comments following the GMB interview, with a spokesperson saying: “The comments made by Bernie Ecclestone are his personal views and are in very stark contrast to position of the modern values of our sport.”

It is not the first time the former F1 boss has defended the Russian president, who invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

Last month, Mr Ecclestone told Times Radio he found Mr Putin “very straightforward and honourable.”

And back in 2019, he told The Times he felt the Russian leader should be “running Europe”.

“He’s a good guy,” he said then. “He’s never done anything that isn’t doing good things for people. I would like him running Europe. We haven’t got anybody, so it couldn’t be any worse.”

He added: “I am not a supporter of democracy. You need a dictator. As a dictator, you say, ‘This is what I’m going to do’. In a democracy, it gets watered down.”