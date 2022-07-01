Bernie Ecclestone called Lewis Hamilton’s criticism of him and other “older voices”, a “load of rubbish”.

The Formula One driver has suggested some people should no longer be given a platform, following Nelson Piquet’s racist comment about him.

However, the sport’s former boss has brushed off the idea.

“A complete load of rubbish,” Ecclestone told Piers Morgan on TalkTV.

“If he’s referring to me, or something I’ve done, he should think a little bit because his father and myself were talking about going into business a little while ago.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.