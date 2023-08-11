Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm have said they fear for their health amid a Legionnaires’ disease scare on the barge.

It is thought that most of the 39 migrants are still to be taken off the floating accommodation block hours after the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised they be evacuated.

Support workers who have spoken to people on board claimed asylum seekers are being kept in the dark about what is happening.

The UK government has faced intense criticism of the barge scheme, even before the bacteria outbreak (Max Willcock/BNPS)

The first migrants were led off the barge at 2pm on Friday. About half-a-dozen of them were seen to board a blue coach which swept out of the gates of Portland Port in Dorset to be taken to a hotel.

Heather Jones, of the Portland Friendship Group which is supporting the migrants, said: “I have had texts and phone conversations from some of them and they are still on board, they haven’t been evacuated yet.

“Nobody has told them anything. They have had to ask me what the problem is. One of them was really concerned because he had just drunk a glass of water and he was asking me if he was going to be OK.

“I told him it is probably a precautionary measure but they shouldn’t be hearing it from me.

“They don’t know where they are being taken to. Hopefully it will be back to the hotels where they have come from.”

A second blue coach left the port at about 3pm. It is believed to have been carrying more asylum seekers.

Several police officers were stood at the port’s gated entrance alongside security guards.

A number of people were seen to board a blue coach leaving the site at Portland Port in Dorset (Max Willcock/BNPS)

There was a small group of campaigners from Stand Up To Racism holding placards saying ‘Legionella death trap’ and ‘Legionella Kills’.

Lynne Hubbard, from Stand Up To Racism, said: “The Home Office have admitted they carried on admitting asylum seekers on the barge even though they found out about legionella on Monday.

“They would have been drinking the water and showering in it.

“That shows pretty clearly what the government thinks of asylum seekers and how much they value their lives. They are heartless.

“An asylum seeker in there we are in contact with told us to get in touch with his family in case he dies of Legionella. That’s how frightened they are.”

A Home Office spokesperson insisted that the asylum seekers on the Bibby Stockholm are being given support and advice.

The barge is moored in Dorset (Max Willcock/BNPS)

“The health and welfare of individuals on the vessel is our utmost priority,” the spokesperson said. “Environmental samples from the water system on the Bibby Stockholm have shown levels of legionella bacteria which require further investigation.

“Following these results, the Home Office has been working closely with UKHSA and following its advice in line with long established public health processes, and ensuring all protocol from Dorset Council’s Environmental Health team and Dorset NHS is adhered to.

“As a precautionary measure, all 39 asylum seekers who arrived on the vessel this week are being disembarked while further assessments are undertaken.

“No individuals on board have presented with symptoms of Legionnaires”, and asylum seekers are being provided with appropriate advice and support.

“The samples taken relate only to the water system on the vessel itself and therefore carry no direct risk indication for the wider community of Portland nor do they relate to fresh water entering the vessel. Legionnaires’ disease does not spread from person to person.”