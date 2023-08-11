Channel crossings hit new daily high for 2023 as 755 people arrive

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

More than 700 people have crossed the English Channel in a single day, in a new record for 2023.

Home Office figures show that 755 people arrived on 14 dinghies on Thursday, including a group of migrants who were rescued after they fell into the water.

Women and children were among the people seen being taken ashore by RNLI crews in Dover.

The influx comes after a period of unseasonably rough and windy weather that has hampered crossings in recent weeks.

Home Office figures show that almost 16,000 migrants have made the journey so far this year, compared to around 18,700 at the same point during a record-breaking 2022.

The latest arrivals tipped the total number of small boat migrants to arrive in the UK since 2018 over 100,000.

The milestone was hit during the government’s unofficially-declared “small boats week”, which it has used to make a series of announcements regarding efforts to combat crossings.

Yvette Cooper, Labour’s shadow home secretary, said: “Small boat crossings have increased more than twentyfold over the last four years on the Conservatives’ watch.

“The criminal gangs who profit from undermining our border security and putting lives at risk have continued to run rings around this government, with their profits soaring from £1m a few years ago to over £200m today, while convictions have collapsed.

“After years of empty pledges and broken promises, the Tories’ asylum chaos is just getting worse and worse.”

Asylum seeker films inside Bibby Stockholm barge after moving in

Monday saw the first asylum seekers moved onto the Bibby Stockholm barge in Dorset, which had been hampered by delays and safety concerns.

After being forced to reverse transfer notices for at least 20 migrants, which had been issued in violation of Home Office guidance, it issued “threatening” letters telling selected people to move onto the barge or face having government housing withdrawn.

The government has also announced a crackdown on immigration lawyers it claims are helping migrants “exploit” the system, and a new partnership with Turkey to disrupt the supply of dinghies.

The latest official statistics show that 92 per cent of small boat migrants arriving since 2018 have claimed asylum, but that only 16 per cent of their applications have been decided. Of those, two thirds were granted.

The Care4Calais charity said the “near-tragedy” on Thursday demonstrated the danger of trying to cross the Channel and “why no one would attempt it unless they were truly desperate”.

The previous day, French authorities reported that six children suffering from hypothermia were to hospital after their boat went down near Sangatte.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought into Dover, Kent, onboard the Ramsgate Lifeboat following a small boat incident in the Channel (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

Steve Smith, chief executive of Care4Calais, said: “These horrifying incidents are happening because the UK government has effectively cut every safe route for the survivors of conflict, torture and modern slavery to claim asylum in the UK.

“And they will continue to happen unless the government faces up to this reality, and accepts the only policy that will end small boat crossings is safe passage for refugees to safely claim asylum in the UK.”

Afghans are now the most common nationality arriving in small boats, following the collapse in the number of refugees resettled directly from the country.

Last month, the government passed a raft of punitive asylum laws aiming to see small boat migrants detained and deported without having their claims considered.

But the Illegal Migration Act cannot be implemented because there are no operational deportation agreements in place, with the £140m Rwanda scheme ruled unlawful by the Court of Appeal.

Even if the government wins the final stage of the legal battle at the Supreme Court later this year, the Lord Chief Justice said “the physical capacity for housing asylum seekers in Rwanda was limited to 100”.

Ministers have claimed that the agreement would act as a “deterrent” against small boat crossings, but they have continued to rise.

In April, Home Office representatives told the High Court it was “working on estimates of up to another 56,000 people arriving on small boats this year”, which would be a rise of over a fifth on 2022.