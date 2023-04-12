✕ Close Joe Biden arrives in Belfast ahead of Good Friday Agreement anniversary

Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak in Belfast on Wednesday after arriving in Northern Ireland last night as part of a historic four-day trip to Ireland.

Mr Sunak greeted the US president after Air Force One landed at RAF Aldergrove on Tuesday night ahead of engagements across the week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.

The two leaders met briefly before the president drove away in an armoured car amid a scattering of snow.

Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris was also present as Mr Biden alighted from the aircraft with US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy.

Later, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties will have the opportunity to engage with Mr Biden before he delivers an address at Ulster University’s new £350 million Belfast campus.

Mr Sunak will not attend Mr Biden‘s keynote speech, with Downing Street on Tuesday denying that the engagement between the pair would be “low-key”.