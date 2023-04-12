Biden to hold talks with Sunak ahead of keynote speech in Ireland – latest
US president – who has Irish ancestry – has timed the visit to coincide with the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement
Joe Biden will hold a bilateral meeting with Rishi Sunak in Belfast on Wednesday after arriving in Northern Ireland last night as part of a historic four-day trip to Ireland.
Mr Sunak greeted the US president after Air Force One landed at RAF Aldergrove on Tuesday night ahead of engagements across the week to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, which largely brought an end to the Troubles in Northern Ireland in 1998.
The two leaders met briefly before the president drove away in an armoured car amid a scattering of snow.
Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Chris Heaton-Harris was also present as Mr Biden alighted from the aircraft with US Special Envoy for Northern Ireland Joe Kennedy.
Later, the leaders of Northern Ireland’s main political parties will have the opportunity to engage with Mr Biden before he delivers an address at Ulster University’s new £350 million Belfast campus.
Mr Sunak will not attend Mr Biden‘s keynote speech, with Downing Street on Tuesday denying that the engagement between the pair would be “low-key”.
Packed itinerary for four-day visit of Joe Biden to island of Ireland
Wednesday:
– The president will hold bilateral talks with Mr Sunak in Belfast in the morning.
– Mr Biden is also expected to hold talks with Northern Ireland’s main political parties. The powersharing Assembly established by the Good Friday Agreement is currently not operating due to a protest by the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) over post-Brexit trading arrangements.
– In his main engagement in Northern Ireland, Mr Biden will deliver a keynote speech at Ulster University’s new £350 million Belfast campus. The president tweeted that he would use the occasion to underscore his nation’s “commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity” in the region.
– Mr Biden will then cross the border. He will travel to Co Louth where he has ancestral roots. His great-grandfather Owen Finnegan left the county for the US in the 1840s. During the visit, he county, he will tour Carlingford Castle.
– Mr Biden will stay overnight in Dublin.
Sinn Fein president calls for a stop on ‘this sense of limbo’ as Biden visits Ireland
Sinn Fein president Mary Lou McDonald said there was a need to “stop this sense of limbo” in relation to the Stormont powersharing Assembly.
She told Sky News: “I think undoubtedly President Biden will reflect on the great success of the last 25 years building peace.
“I think he will obviously reflect also on the huge role of the United States of America in that.
“I have no doubt that he perhaps shares certainly my disappointment, Sinn Fein’s disappointment that on this occasion marking 25 years of the peace accord, that the institutions aren’t up and running, that we still don’t have government in Belfast and that the DUP continues its boycott.
“So I hope there will be a very positive forward-looking message, I have no doubt there will be, but also a very clear message that now is the time to end the boycott, to stop this sense of limbo and to deliver for people in the north of Ireland of all political persuasions the government that they deserve. We’re nearly a year on now from the election last May.”
She described US President Joe Biden‘s visit as “very significant”, adding: “I think throughout this process over many, many decades the importance of international partners in making peace in Ireland has been absolutely essential and none more so than the United States of America.”
What is Joe Biden’s Irish heritage?
The US president, who was born and raised among Irish-Americans in Scranton, Pennsylvania, rarely misses an opportunity to express his pride in his heritage or quote one of the many Irish poets he admires such as WB Yeats and Seamus Heaney.
”Every time I’d walk out of his house in Scranton, when I lived there for a while, he’d look at me and say, ‘Joey, remember, the best drop of blood in you is Irish,’” he said of his grandfather on St Patrick’s Day last month.
Mr Biden last visited the island of Ireland in 2016 while serving as Barack Obama’s vice president but traces his roots, on his mother’s side of the family, all the way back to Edward Blewitt, his great-great-great-grandfather, of County Mayo and to the Finnegan family of County Louth “who boarded coffin ships to cross the Atlantic more than 165 years ago”, in his telling.
Watch: Rishi Sunak greets Joe Biden as US president lands in Belfast
Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland for anniversary ‘significant’, says Blair
Former prime minister Sir Tony Blair has described Joe Biden’s visit to Northern Ireland as “significant” as the US President is due to arrive on Tuesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.
The ex-Labour leader spoke of the importance of using “the American influence on the process with care and with sensitivity” adding “there’s a difference between influencing and pressurising and the one tends to be positive and the other can be negative”.
Mr Biden is expected to meet members of Stormont’s main political parties as part of a visit he said will underscore his nation’s “commitment to preserving peace and encouraging prosperity” in Northern Ireland.
Sir Tony told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Well, it is significant. You’ve got to use the American influence on the process with care and with sensitivity.
“I obviously had a very close relationship with President Clinton outside of the peace process, but I found him immensely helpful.
“He would immediately understand strategically what was important and what wasn’t and the Americans can play an important part of this, but you’ve just got to be, you’ve got to insert them at the right moment and in the right place.”
West of Ireland on Friday
Friday:
– The president will travel to the west of Ireland, where he will tour the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Knock and visit the North Mayo Heritage and Genealogical Centre’s family history research unit.
– The visit will conclude when Mr Biden makes a public speech at St Muredach’s Cathedral in Ballina.
Mr Biden’s great-great-great grandfather Edward Blewitt sold 27,000 bricks to the cathedral in 1827, which helped him to afford to buy tickets for himself and his family to sail to America decades later in 1851.
Thursday itinerary
Thursday:
– The US president will meet Irish President Michael D Higgins at his official residence Aras an Uachtarain in Phoenix Park. The park will be closed for 24 hours to accommodate the visit. Mr Biden will also take part in a tree-planting ceremony and a ringing of the Peace Bell.
– Mr Biden will travel for talks with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, whom he recently hosted at the White House on St Patrick’s Day.
– He will then address the Dail, becoming the fourth US president to do so – following John F Kennedy in 1963, Ronald Reagan in 1984 and Bill Clinton in 1995.
– On Thursday evening, Mr Biden will attend a banquet dinner in his honour at Dublin Castle.
‘Big own goal’ for Stormont during Biden’s visit
Former taoiseach Bertie Ahern said it was a “big own goal” that the Northern Ireland Assembly is not operating for the visit of US President Joe Biden.
Speaking to Channel 4 News, the former Irish premier and Fianna Fail leader was asked if he was disappointed with the duration of Mr Biden‘s visit and the fact that the US president would not be addressing Stormont.
Northern Ireland’s executive has not been sitting since the powersharing agreement between major parties broke down after last year’s elections.
Mr Ahern said: “I am very disappointed with that. I mean, the whole idea when this visit was mooted last year was that we would try and resolve the issues between the European Union and the UK.
“Then we weren’t making much progress on that until October, then Rishi Sunak came in. So it is a huge pity and a huge disappointment that the president of the free world, the United States, is not addressing the assembly, there’s no good hiding that fact. It’s a big own goal in my view.
Sunak to recognise heart transplant boy on Northern Ireland trip
Rishi Sunak is to personally present a six-year-old boy who is awaiting a heart transplant with an award recognising his “outstanding” contribution to his community.
The presentation to Daithi Mac Gabhann is one of the Prime Minister’s engagements coinciding with US President Joe Biden‘s visit to Northern Ireland.
A new organ donation law for Northern Ireland is named in honour of the Belfast boy in recognition of his and his family’s campaign for law changes.
Mr Sunak will meet Daithi and his family as part of the Prime Minister’s daily Points of Light award.
No formal meeting with Biden for Northern Ireland’s parties, says White House
The White House said there will not be a formal group meeting between US president Joe Biden and Northern Ireland’s five main political parties.
He will have an opportunity to engage with the leaders of the parties ahead of a speech on Wednesday at Ulster University.
