A month-long strike by refuse workers in Birmingham has left the city grappling with mounting piles of rubbish, growing public health concerns, and a deepening political divide over who is to blame.

What began as a dispute over pay cuts has now escalated into a full-blown crisis, with the government deploying military planners to help manage the city’s waste collection efforts. Meanwhile, residents report rats the size of cats, an overwhelming stench in the streets, and a lack of clarity on when the situation will end.

With a new ballot on a potential deal due this week, tensions between Birmingham City Council, the Unite union, and national government continue to rise – and now, public opinion is beginning to harden.

Some residents back the striking workers, arguing they’re fighting for fair treatment and decent pay, especially after claims that some face losses of up to £8,000 a year. Others are fed up with the disruption and question whether essential services should ever be used as bargaining chips.

Debate is also raging over whether the army’s involvement is a step too far, or a necessary measure to protect public health. And as waste collection services across the UK face similar pressures, bigger questions are being asked about privatisation, council budgets, and whether our current model of public service delivery is still fit for purpose.

So, what’s your view? Do you support the bin workers’ strike, or do you think it’s gone too far? Should councils be allowed to outsource these services, or is it time to bring them back in-house? And would you accept a different waste model – or even a rise in council tax – if it meant avoiding scenes like this in the future?

