Army experts called in over Birmingham bin strike as piles of rubbish grow
Refuse workers in Birmingham have been on strike since 11 March
Army specialists have been called in to help tackle the mounting piles of rubbish on Birmingham's streets amid a month-long bin strike.
The all-out strike by refuse workers - which began on 11 March as part of a dispute over pay - has seen thousands of tonnes of rubbish go uncollected in the city.
The city council declared a major incident on 31 March, citing public health concerns, as residents say they have spotted rats the size of cats scurrying through the streets in broad daylight, and have complained of an overwhelming stench as black bin bags pour onto the street.
The worsening situation has now prompted the government to call in the Army to help tackle the crisis.
The move will see a small number of office-based planners assigned to provide temporary logistical support for the council - rather than soldiers being deployed to collect rubbish.
A Government spokesperson said: “The Government has already provided a number of staff to support the council with logistics and make sure the response on the ground is swift to address the associated public health risks.
“In light of the ongoing public health risk, a small number of office-based military personnel with operational planning expertise have been made available to Birmingham City Council to further support in this area.
“This builds on a range of measures we’ve supported the council on to date – including neighbouring authorities providing additional vehicles and crews, and opening household waste centres to Birmingham residents.”
This is a breaking story, more to follow...
