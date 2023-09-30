Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter from The Independent's Race Correspondent Nadine White Sign up to our free fortnightly newsletter The Race Report Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Almost half of young Black British people plan to leave the country amid wider concerns of societal racism, landmark research launched on the eve of Black History Month has revealed.

More than 10,000 Black British people were surveyed for the Black British VoicesProject between November 2021 and March 2022.

The research – a collaboration between British African-Caribbean newspaper The Voice, Cambridge University and Black-led consultancy I-Cubed – covered 16 topics including Britishness, education and the workplace.

While 45 per cent of under 25s said they regard Britain as their permanent home, 39 per cent indicated that they aspire to live elsewhere in the future, with the remainder either saying they do not know or prefer not to say.

When participants were asked if they were proud to be British, 49 per cent indicated that they were either definitely or somewhat proud to be British.

Of the remaining respondents, 45 per cent indicated that they were not really or not at all proud to be British, while 6 per cent said they do not know or preferred not to say.

Lester Holloway, editor of The Voice, said: “This study should be a wake-up call for Britain. We have many fourth-generation Black Brits and, as a community, we should be feeling part of this country.

“Yet the lived experience of racism in every area of life is leading many to not feel British. We cannot keep ignoring racial disparities and its impact.

“There needs to be a national conversation about this, and we need race back on the political agenda, so we can tackle the causes of this disconnect between Black Brits and the only country they know.”

A majority of 98 per cent indicated that they always, often or sometimes have to do this, with just 2 per cent indicating it was rarely or never.

Examples given of fitting in included altering clothing and hairstyles, speech patterns and being expected to join workmates at the pub after work, according to the report.

Among the other findings were that 80 per cent of those polled believed racial discrimination was either definitely or somewhat the biggest barrier to young Black people’s academic attainment.

The study’s authors said in a report: “Interviewees who expressed pride in being British often gave examples of activities or institutions that have enabled them to successfully participate in British society – e.g. being ‘a Londoner’, home ownership, working for the NHS etc.

“Whereas respondents who said they were not proud to be British cited negative factors such as colonialism and historically racist immigration policies as reasons contributing to their responses.”

Among the other topics covered was the workplace, and participants were asked if they believe Black employees have to “compromise who they are and how they express themselves to fit in at work”.

The survey also addressed some questions to the fewer than 500 respondents aged under 25, saying that while there were too few responses to “draw any definitive conclusions”, they “clearly suggest avenues of further inquiry”.

Dr Kenny Monrose, of Cambridge University’s Department of Sociology, is the project’s lead researcher.

“We are mindful that historically Black communities have been wary of reports conducted on race, as they attempt to limit or invalidate the reality of their lived experiences,” he said.

“However, the carpet of data captured within this report reliably highlights the chronic level of racial disparities and unequal outcomes that they face on a daily basis.”

Dr Maggie Semple, co-founder of I-Cubed Consultancy, said: “The overwhelming response to the survey shows that Black British people want change.

“Change for good, for them, their children and future generations. We can no longer overlook the lived realities of Black people in the UK and be non-committal in providing impactful long-term solutions.

“This is an opportunity to acknowledge our views and opinions, with the intent of creating a better future for us all.”