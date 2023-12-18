Explosion rips through Blackburn home as man rushed to hospital

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man was rushed to hospital after a massive explosion ripped through a Lancashire home on a quiet terraced street.

The sudden blast sent bricks and shattered windows flying into the street at the house in Blackburn on Sunday evening.

Shocking pictures of the aftermath showed a destroyed top floor of the house with bricks and debris covering a parked car.

One man, whose injuries are not thought to be life-threatening, was rescued from the building and rushed to hospital, while nearby properties were also evacuated.

A resident said he heard a “huge bang” and people came running out into the street, which smelt like gas, to see what had happened.

Debris litters the road and pavement in London Road, Blackburn, Lancashire (PA)

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service said crews were dispatched from Blackburn and Hyndburn stations, as well as the Chorley Urban Search and Rescue Team.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We were called at shortly before 8pm this evening to a report of a house collapse at an address on London Road and emergency services including police, fire and ambulance were quickly on the scene.

“One man was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not at this time thought to be life threatening.

(PA)

“A number of nearby properties were evacuated, and a rest centre set up at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street and we are really grateful to them for their support. We would ask people to avoid the area if they can.”

A Lancashire Fire and Rescue spokesperson added: “One man was rescued from the property by firefighters and taken to hospital by ambulance. His injuries are not at this time thought to be life threatening. He is believed to be the only casualty.

“A number of nearby properties were evacuated, and a rest centre was set up at the Noorani Education Centre on Hartley Street and we are grateful to them for their support.

“Several road closures remain in place and emergency services remain at the scene. We are asking people to please avoid the area if they can. The cause of the incident remains under investigation.”

Councillor Phil Riley, leader of Blackburn with Darwen Council, suggested the explosion was caused by gas although the official cause has not been discovered yet.

Mr Riley said: “The gas explosion must have been really frightening for everybody involved. I’m really sorry one family has lost their home and eight other families needed to be evacuated.

“I hope the man who was inside at the time makes a speedy recovery. The Council has been working closely with all the other public services to respond to the explosion.”