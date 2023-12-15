Treforest fire – latest: Body found after ‘fireball’ erupts in South Wales industrial estate explosion
Witnesses saw a ‘fireball’ like explosion that felt ‘like an earthquake’ at around 7pm on Wednesday night
A body has been found after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales.
A major incident was declared after residents reported feeling “explosions like an earthquake” as a large blaze broke out on Severn Road, Treforest.
One witness shopping in a nearby Tesco told The Independent that they saw a “very large fireball” that “shook the car park”.
Carys Elizabeth, 26, said: “I witnessed the fire from the Tesco car park. As I was walking to my car I heard the most horrific bang and the car park shook.
“The flames and fire were unimaginable. When I was driving past the estate a lady approached my car and said they were clearing the area as the gym and tile place had gone up in flames.”
The council worker added that they initially thought the noise may have been a lorry crash on the A470.
South Wales Police said explosions at the property were heard shortly after 7pm and although there are no reports of any serious injuries, one person remains unaccounted for.
Following the fire, several roads in the area will remain closed today.
Police in touch with missing person’s family
Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.
“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.
“Roads are gradually being reopened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.
“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”
The force spokesman added: “A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.”
Animals ‘safe and well’ in Treforest pet shop
A pet shop on the industrial estate that suffered an explosion last night said all of their animals are “safe and well”
Petwise Reptiles is among the 13 businesses thought to have been affected by the blaze and remain closed until the area has been officially declared safe.
A social media post read: “Our staff have just been escorted into the building and pleased to say no structural or smoke damage and even more importantly all animals in store are safe and well.
“All checked, fed and watered however we will remain closed untill the area is officially declared safe. Thank you all for your messages of concern.”
Treforest barber ‘not sure if anything left standing’ as building explodes
A barber based in the Treforest industrial estate that suffered a “fireball explosion” last night says is “completely clueless” as to what’s left of his business.
Andrew Cox, who owns Andrew Cox Barbering, is based inside Mindset Gym which reported an explosion to South Wales police at 7pm last night.
Mr Cox said he is “frantically trying to figure out what the next steps” were in a social media post.
“It is with a heavy heart I have to notify all my customers that the building underneath the mindset gym where I am based has exploded last night,” he said.
“The gym is heartbreakingly no longer accessible together with all the businesses inside including Andrew Cox Barbering. No body is allowed near the vicinity so I am completely clueless as to what is still standing, if anything.”
Woman recounts the scary scenes of yesterday’s explosion
Karen Coles from Pontypridd’s son was at football training a few miles from the explosion on Severn Road, Treforest.
Ms Coles, 41 told the Independent: “I was at home and received a message on a WhatsApp group from a parent asking if the boys were ok because there had been an explosion down where they do football training.
“Thankfully all the boys were fine, we could just see flames and black smoke. I picked my son up and he said they heard a massive bang and thought a bomb had gone off.
“As we drove back there were emergency vehicles coming from everywhere. It was so scary. There were just loads of ambulances backed up ready to go.”
Full police update as body found at scene
Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff following the 7pm explosion last night.
Following a search of the site officers have located a body.
Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said:
“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.
“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.
“Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.
“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”
ICYM: Witness says car park “shook” following ”fireball explosion"
A woman shopping in a nearby Tesco when an industrial estate fire broke out in South Wales said the car park “shook” following a “horrific bang”.
Carys Elizabeth, 26, described the explosion she witnessed in Treforest as a “large fireball” followed by “unimaginable flames”
The council worker told The Independent: “I witnessed the fire from the Tesco car park. As I was walking to my car I heard the most horrific bang and the car park shook.
“The flames and fire were unimaginable. When I was driving past the estate a lady approached my car and said they were clearing the area as the gym and tile place had gone up in flames.”
She added: “Everyone in the car park thought [the sound] was a truck on the A470. It was a very large fireball.”
Police in touch with missing person’s family
Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.
“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.
“Roads are gradually being reopened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.
“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”
The force spokesman added: “A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.”
Emergency services remain at the scene
A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
“This follows reports of an explosion at a property shortly after 7pm last night.
“Following a search of the site officers have located a body.
“While identification has not yet been completed, specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.”
Animals ‘safe and well’ in Treforest pet shop
A pet shop on the industrial estate that suffered an explosion last night said all of their animals are “safe and well”
Petwise Reptiles is among the 13 businesses thought to have been affected by the blaze and remain closed until the area has been officially declared safe.
A social media post read: “Our staff have just been escorted into the building and pleased to say no structural or smoke damage and even more importantly all animals in store are safe and well.
“All checked, fed and watered however we will remain closed untill the area is officially declared safe. Thank you all for your messages of concern.”
Body has been found after fire
South Wales Police said a body was found on Thursday in a search of the Treforest Industrial Estate site following a fire and explosion on Wednesday evening.
The force said identification has not yet been completed but specialist officers are supporting the family of the person who was unaccounted for.
Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.
“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.
“Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.
“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”
A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are on site to determine the cause of the fire.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies