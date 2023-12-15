✕ Close Body found in search following explosion at South Wales industrial estate

A body has been found after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales.

A major incident was declared after residents reported feeling “explosions like an earthquake” as a large blaze broke out on Severn Road, Treforest.

One witness shopping in a nearby Tesco told The Independent that they saw a “very large fireball” that “shook the car park”.

Carys Elizabeth, 26, said: “I witnessed the fire from the Tesco car park. As I was walking to my car I heard the most horrific bang and the car park shook.

“The flames and fire were unimaginable. When I was driving past the estate a lady approached my car and said they were clearing the area as the gym and tile place had gone up in flames.”

The council worker added that they initially thought the noise may have been a lorry crash on the A470.

South Wales Police said explosions at the property were heard shortly after 7pm and although there are no reports of any serious injuries, one person remains unaccounted for.

Following the fire, several roads in the area will remain closed today.