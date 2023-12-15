Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1702617886

Treforest fire – latest: Body found after ‘fireball’ erupts in South Wales industrial estate explosion

Witnesses saw a ‘fireball’ like explosion that felt ‘like an earthquake’ at around 7pm on Wednesday night

Lydia Patrick,Athena Stavrou
Friday 15 December 2023 05:24
Comments
Powered By Pixels
Close
Body found in search following explosion at South Wales industrial estate

A body has been found after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales.

A major incident was declared after residents reported feeling “explosions like an earthquake” as a large blaze broke out on Severn Road, Treforest.

One witness shopping in a nearby Tesco told The Independent that they saw a “very large fireball” that “shook the car park”.

Carys Elizabeth, 26, said: “I witnessed the fire from the Tesco car park. As I was walking to my car I heard the most horrific bang and the car park shook.

“The flames and fire were unimaginable. When I was driving past the estate a lady approached my car and said they were clearing the area as the gym and tile place had gone up in flames.”

The council worker added that they initially thought the noise may have been a lorry crash on the A470.

South Wales Police said explosions at the property were heard shortly after 7pm and although there are no reports of any serious injuries, one person remains unaccounted for.

Following the fire, several roads in the area will remain closed today.

Recommended

1702599300

Police in touch with missing person’s family

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being reopened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

The force spokesman added: “A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.”

Emergency services remained on the scene all day on Thursday as they worked to fight the blaze

(PA)
Lydia Patrick15 December 2023 00:15
1702595721

Animals ‘safe and well’ in Treforest pet shop

A pet shop on the industrial estate that suffered an explosion last night said all of their animals are “safe and well”

Petwise Reptiles is among the 13 businesses thought to have been affected by the blaze and remain closed until the area has been officially declared safe.

A social media post read: “Our staff have just been escorted into the building and pleased to say no structural or smoke damage and even more importantly all animals in store are safe and well.

“All checked, fed and watered however we will remain closed untill the area is officially declared safe. Thank you all for your messages of concern.”

Athena Stavrou14 December 2023 23:15
1702592121

Treforest barber ‘not sure if anything left standing’ as building explodes

A barber based in the Treforest industrial estate that suffered a “fireball explosion” last night says is “completely clueless” as to what’s left of his business.

Andrew Cox, who owns Andrew Cox Barbering, is based inside Mindset Gym which reported an explosion to South Wales police at 7pm last night.

Mr Cox said he is “frantically trying to figure out what the next steps” were in a social media post.

“It is with a heavy heart I have to notify all my customers that the building underneath the mindset gym where I am based has exploded last night,” he said.

“The gym is heartbreakingly no longer accessible together with all the businesses inside including Andrew Cox Barbering. No body is allowed near the vicinity so I am completely clueless as to what is still standing, if anything.”

The explosion happened at around 7.30pm yesterday

(EPA)
Athena Stavrou14 December 2023 22:15
1702588521

Woman recounts the scary scenes of yesterday’s explosion

Karen Coles from Pontypridd’s son was at football training a few miles from the explosion on Severn Road, Treforest.

Ms Coles, 41 told the Independent: “I was at home and received a message on a WhatsApp group from a parent asking if the boys were ok because there had been an explosion down where they do football training.

“Thankfully all the boys were fine, we could just see flames and black smoke. I picked my son up and he said they heard a massive bang and thought a bomb had gone off.

“As we drove back there were emergency vehicles coming from everywhere. It was so scary. There were just loads of ambulances backed up ready to go.”

Lydia Patrick14 December 2023 21:15
1702584921

Full police update as body found at scene

Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff following the 7pm explosion last night.

Following a search of the site officers have located a body.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said:

“Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

Lydia Patrick14 December 2023 20:15
1702581348

ICYM: Witness says car park “shook” following ”fireball explosion"

A woman shopping in a nearby Tesco when an industrial estate fire broke out in South Wales said the car park “shook” following a “horrific bang”.

Carys Elizabeth, 26, described the explosion she witnessed in Treforest as a “large fireball” followed by “unimaginable flames”

The council worker told The Independent: “I witnessed the fire from the Tesco car park. As I was walking to my car I heard the most horrific bang and the car park shook.

“The flames and fire were unimaginable. When I was driving past the estate a lady approached my car and said they were clearing the area as the gym and tile place had gone up in flames.”

She added: “Everyone in the car park thought [the sound] was a truck on the A470. It was a very large fireball.”

Athena Stavrou14 December 2023 19:15
1702580704

Police in touch with missing person’s family

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being reopened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

The force spokesman added: “A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are now on site to determine the cause of the fire.”

Emergency services at the scene on Severn Road, Treforest, in South Wales, after a major incident was declared. A body was found on Thursday (Matthew Cooper/PA)

(PA Wire)
Sam Rkaina14 December 2023 19:05
1702578800

Emergency services remain at the scene

A South Wales Police spokesman said: “Emergency services remain at the scene of a fire at a premises on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

“This follows reports of an explosion at a property shortly after 7pm last night.

“Following a search of the site officers have located a body.

“While identification has not yet been completed, specially trained officers are supporting the family of the missing individual.”

Sam Rkaina14 December 2023 18:33
1702577748

Animals ‘safe and well’ in Treforest pet shop

A pet shop on the industrial estate that suffered an explosion last night said all of their animals are “safe and well”

Petwise Reptiles is among the 13 businesses thought to have been affected by the blaze and remain closed until the area has been officially declared safe.

A social media post read: “Our staff have just been escorted into the building and pleased to say no structural or smoke damage and even more importantly all animals in store are safe and well.

“All checked, fed and watered however we will remain closed untill the area is officially declared safe. Thank you all for your messages of concern.”

(Google Maps)
Athena Stavrou14 December 2023 18:15
1702575772

Body has been found after fire

South Wales Police said a body was found on Thursday in a search of the Treforest Industrial Estate site following a fire and explosion on Wednesday evening.

The force said identification has not yet been completed but specialist officers are supporting the family of the person who was unaccounted for.

Detective Superintendent Richard Jones of South Wales Police said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the missing person.

“Now that the fire has been brought under control, we will move to the investigative phase to find out what caused this explosion and subsequent fire.

“Roads are gradually being re-opened although some roads and businesses in the area will still be affected.

“I want to thank local residents and businesses for their patience and understanding while this incident is being dealt with.”

A joint investigation team from South Wales Fire and Rescue Service and South Wales Police, in conjunction with the Health and Safety Executive are on site to determine the cause of the fire.

Sam Rkaina14 December 2023 17:42

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in