Major incident declared after ‘massive explosion’ at South Wales industrial estate

A major incident has been declared by South Wales Police after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in South Wales tonight.

South Wales Police said its officers were at the scene of a “serious incident” in Severn Road in Treforest - and that roads around the estate had been closed.

Treforest is a village near Pontypridd 24 miles away from Cardiff.

The BBC reported how eyewitnesses heard a “massive explosion”.

Krishnaraj Nadarajah, the manager of a nearby petrol station, said: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”

Officers have declared a ‘major incident’ and said on social media: “We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Trefforest. The roads are closed around the area of Trefforest Industrial Estate and are expected to remain closed for some time.

“It is illegal for anyone to fly any drones at the location unless permission has been given.”

Social media users have shared their anguish as many witnessed the loud explosion.

Karen Coles from Pontypridd said: “Never been so scared hearing of the explosion down Treforest industrial estate when Rhys’s football team were training. They are all fine never seen so many emergency services , hope everyone is safe.”

This is a breaking news story - more to follow