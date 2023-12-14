Treforest: Huge smoke cloud fills sky as fire rages after ‘explosion’ in South Wales

A fire raged at an industrial estate in South Wales after an explosion on Wednesday, 13 December, prompting a major incident to be declared.

As of Thursday morning, one person remained unaccounted for and at least one building was destroyed after a fire broke out at Rizla House on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, at around 7pm the previous night.

A two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse”, according to South Wales Fire and Rescue Service.

Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said.