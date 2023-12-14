Treforest explosion live: One person unaccounted for after major incident in South Wales
Roads to industrial estate are closed temporarily
One person is unaccounted for, at least one building has been destroyed and a major incident was declared after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales.
Flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out in Severn Road, Treforest, on Wednesday evening.
Local NHS emergency departments are on “high alert” after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.
South Wales Police said: “We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Treforest.
“The roads around the industrial estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time.”
Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “Due to the ongoing incident at Treforest Industrial Estate this evening, all of our emergency departments are currently on high alert.
“Please help us by not attending A&E unless absolutely necessary. We need to be able to provide care to those who need it the most.”
One person unaccounted for after explosion
One person is unaccounted for, at least one building has been destroyed and a major incident was declared after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales.
Flames and smoke were seen after a fire broke out at a property on Severn Road, Treforest Industrial Estate, at around 7pm on Wednesday.
The two-storey building was “totally alight” and “at risk of collapse”, South Wales Fire and Rescue Service said.
Three people were treated at the scene before they were discharged, a Welsh Ambulance Service spokesperson said.
Local NHS emergency departments were on “high alert” after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.
There are no reports of any serious injuries, however one person remains unaccounted for, South Wales Police said.
‘Tattoo studio destroyed by fire’
A woman who works at a tattoo studio at the industrial estate in south Wales said the business has been “destroyed” by the fire.
Tattoo artist Lucy Artiss, 40, who works at Sixteen Circles in Rizla House on Treforest Industrial Estate, said: “What I know is the explosion destroyed the entrance. Our tattoo shop is destroyed as well as the gym.
“I left just before it happened so I didn’t witness it,” she said, adding that her coworker, his client and gym staff “all managed to get out of the fire exit”.
“It was a lovely place, had a wonderful family feel to it. I’m gutted to have lost that.”
Everything we know about the explosion so far
A major incident has been declared by South Wales Police after a fire broke out at an industrial estate in South Wales tonight.
South Wales Police said its officers were at the scene of a “serious incident” in Severn Road in Treforest, a village outside Pontypridd - and that roads around the estate had been closed.
Local NHS emergency departments are on “high alert” after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.
The BBC reported how eyewitnesses heard a “massive explosion” and local authorities are warning residents to avoid the area.
Krishnaraj Nadarajah, the manager of a nearby petrol station, said: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”
All hospitals in local area on major incident alert
Dr Dave Jones says all hospitals in the area are on standby to deal with the incident and potential injuries.
Swansea Bay NHS said: “Because of the explosion and fire in Treforest, all major hospitals in S. Wales including Morriston are on major incident alert. Avoid Morriston unless you have a v. serious illness or injury.
“The Minor Injury Unit @ NPTH is remaining open this evening if you have a minor injury. “
Police give update
Witnesses describe the scary scenes
Krishnaraj Nadarajah, the manager of a nearby petrol station, told the BBC: “It felt like it was an earthquake or something. We went outside and there was a fire starting to build up, it was a huge fire and smoke.”
Jonny Foxhall, 36, the owner of nearby music venue Green Rooms, told the broadcaster: “Our front door was flung open so we went out to see what had happened. We could see a smoke cloud and an orange glow from above the treeline quickly followed by flames.”
Karen Coles from Pontypridd said: “Never been so scared hearing of the explosion down Treforest industrial estate when Rhys’s football team were training. They are all fine never seen so many emergency services , hope everyone is safe.”
Another witness posted on Facebook: “We were outside the pottery going in when it happened. Literally thought a bomb had gone off.”
Another picture from the scene
‘Large plumes of smoke'
A reporter for LBC who is at the industrial estate in Severn Road, Treforest says he can see large plumes of smoke coming from the fire which he believes is close to a gym.
Ambulances and fire engines were in attendance at the scene, he added, while a helicopter could be seen flying overhead.
But still very little is known about the source of the fire, the damage caused and if there are any injuries.
What we know so far about the major incident
A major incident has been declared in South Wales after a major explosion happened at Treforest industrial estate near to Pontypridd.
South Wales Police said its officers were at the scene of a “serious incident” in Severn Road in Treforest, a village outside Pontypridd - and that roads around the estate had been closed.
Local NHS emergency departments are on “high alert” after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.
The explosion is believed to have taken place at Mindset Functional Fitness centre.
One witness shared on Facebook: “We were outside the pottery going in when it happened. Literally thought a bomb had gone off.”
