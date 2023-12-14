Fire at industrial estate in South Wales (EPA)

One person is unaccounted for, at least one building has been destroyed and a major incident was declared after an explosion at an industrial estate in South Wales.

Flames and smoke were seen after the fire broke out in Severn Road, Treforest, on Wednesday evening.

Local NHS emergency departments are on “high alert” after the blaze, with people asked not to attend A&E unless “absolutely necessary”.

South Wales Police said: “We are at the scene of a serious incident on Severn Road, Treforest.

“The roads around the industrial estate are currently closed and are expected to remain as such for some time.”

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board said: “Due to the ongoing incident at Treforest Industrial Estate this evening, all of our emergency departments are currently on high alert.

“Please help us by not attending A&E unless absolutely necessary. We need to be able to provide care to those who need it the most.”