France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has said that he is willing to work with the UK on illegal immigration across the English Channel, but emphasised that talks needed to be serious.

At a meeting of European officials on Sunday, he said: “Britain left Europe but not the world. We need to work seriously on these questions, without being held hostage by domestic British politics.”

Britain was excluded from the meeting, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries.

Following the deaths of 27 migrants who attempted to cross the Channel last week, Boris Johnson shared a letter addressed to Emmanuel Macron via Twitter – it contained a five-point plan to tackle the issue, and was published before the French president had received a copy.

Mr Macron then accused Mr Johnson of not being “serious” about finding solutions to the crisis, and disinvited the home secretary to the summit.

At the summit, European leaders decided that an EU border agency plane would monitor France’s northern coastline to prevent people from making the dangerous crossing. Flights will begin on Wednesday.