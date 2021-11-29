Boris Johnson news – live: France calls for ‘serious’ talks on Channel migrants as EU plane to patrol border
France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, has said that he is willing to work with the UK on illegal immigration across the English Channel, but emphasised that talks needed to be serious.
At a meeting of European officials on Sunday, he said: “Britain left Europe but not the world. We need to work seriously on these questions, without being held hostage by domestic British politics.”
Britain was excluded from the meeting, amid a diplomatic row between the two countries.
Following the deaths of 27 migrants who attempted to cross the Channel last week, Boris Johnson shared a letter addressed to Emmanuel Macron via Twitter – it contained a five-point plan to tackle the issue, and was published before the French president had received a copy.
Mr Macron then accused Mr Johnson of not being “serious” about finding solutions to the crisis, and disinvited the home secretary to the summit.
At the summit, European leaders decided that an EU border agency plane would monitor France’s northern coastline to prevent people from making the dangerous crossing. Flights will begin on Wednesday.
European interior ministers agreed that Frontex, the European border agency, would send a plane to help stem the flow of migrants across the English Channel.
The decision was made at European interior ministers gathered in Calais, France, on Sunday to discuss solutions for the migrant crisis.
Beginning on Wednesday, Frontex will begin patrolling France’s northern coastline in hopes of reducing the number of people attempting to make the dangerous crossing.
Ministers also considered using drones and Frontex border guards as part of a wider effort to clamp down on people smuggling gangs.
