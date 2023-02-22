Boy and grandmother attacked by dog at holiday park ‘like a horror film’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman and her 12-year-old grandson say they have been left "traumatised" after being attacked by a dog at a UK holiday park.

Cheryl May and her grandson Zac were both injured in the dog attack at St Ives Holiday Park in Cornwall on 15 February.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called just after 9pm and found the pair with bite injuries. The force is now investigating the incident.

Ms May, who went to hospital with her grandson, told CornwallLive that she and her family had been enjoying an evening playing bingo before the attack.

She added her daughter Natalie ran over and managed to help get the dog - described as a British bull terrier - off of Zac.

After telling her daughter and grandson to run, Ms May said the dog attacked her instead - but she managed to fight it off.

Ms May also claimed that the people who owned the dog filmed her as got away and walked into the clubhouse.

She told CornwallLive: “I’ve been in shock for three days and shaking and crying. It was awful, it was like a horror film. I can’t sleep.

“I’ve been at the hospital to have a bandage done and I’ve got to go to the fracture clinic.

“I’ve got a massive bruise on my chest. My arms are full of bites, I’ve got antibiotics to take.”

She added that her grandson suffered bite injuries to his side, with his arm “bandaged up”.

Devon and Cornwall Police told The Independent: “Devon and Cornwall Police were called at around 9.10pm on Wednesday 15 February to a holiday park in St Ives, following reports of two people having been bitten by a dog.

“Officers attended and found two people who had sustained bite injuries.

“They attended hospital for treatment, officers remain in contact with all parties involved in this matter and enquiries continue.”

St Ives Holiday Park has been approached for comment.