Readers’ donations boosts our Christmas cost of living appeal to over £3.6m

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Independent’s Christmas appeal to support vulnerable people through the cost of living emergency has received £100,000 in just four weeks from the public who have been moved to donate from their own income and savings, taking our total raised to over £3.6m.

More than £60,000 has been received in online donations from readers of The Independent and our sister title, the Evening Standard, who have responded with huge generosity to our initiative in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust.

In addition, British Airways customers have donated over £8,000 of their Avios points which has been converted into cash, employees from accounting firm EY have been inspired by our campaign and donated over £10,000 and customers of eBay have given thousands of pounds as well.

EY’s UK chairman Hywel Ball said: “We are proud to support the On the Breadline appeal in partnership with Comic Relief, especially at a time when living costs are rising.

“This has included our employees raising funds through raffles, festive get-togethers and bake sales since the start of December.”

( Independent)

With just a few days of our appeal to go, Comic Relief called on readers to dig deep and give generously.

Comic Relief CEO Samir Patel said: “We know times are tough and not everyone can donate so close to Christmas, but it doesn’t have to break the bank to change lives. A donation of £10 could provide a family of three with food for a week. This is a national emergency and vulnerable families need us now.

“If you can go further and donate £30, you could pay to deliver 120 meals to vulnerable children. Whatever you can give, we promise we’ll put it to good use.”