London mayor Sadiq Khan backs our Christmas cost of living appeal

On the Breadline: Mayor of London calls on government to ‘match if not exceed’ our funding efforts

David Cohen
Tuesday 06 December 2022 11:02
Comments
On the Breadline, Cost of Living Christmas Appeal

The mayor of London has endorsed The Independent’s On the Breadline Christmas appeal and called on the government “to match if not exceed” our funding efforts to ease the pressure on Londoners who face impossible choices as the cost of living crisis worsens.

Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people who are struggling with the cost of living crisis.

Sadiq Khan said: “Londoners are facing a cliff edge this winter. Soaring inflation and skyrocketing energy bills mean that some families will be wondering if they will be able to heat their homes or put food on the table.

“I fully support the Evening Standard’s and Independent’s On the Breadline appeal and I hope it can help support some of the families struggling to make ends meet in the capital.”

Click here to donate to our campaign via Comic Relief

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan

(PA)

The mayor added: “In the London I want to see, this kind of appeal wouldn’t have to exist. Government should be matching if not exceeding these efforts to support Londoners facing an impossible winter.

“I am urging the government to take immediate action by introducing free school meals for all primary school children and a ‘lifeline tariff’ that would provide a base level of energy for the households who need it most.”

( Independent)

Our Christmas appeal in a nutshell

Our Cost of Living Christmas appeal, On the Breadline, has partnered with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, a charity that helps children in poverty in London.

Donations made into our partnership with The Childhood Trust will be given out in grants to organisations that help children in poverty in London.

Donations made into our partnership with Comic Relief will go to organisations across the UK (including London) helping people on the breadline of all ages cope with the cost of living.

Click here to donate via The Childhood Trust

How you can help

To help children affected by the cost of living crisis who live in London, donate here.

To help children and communities affected by the cost of living crisis wherever they live in the UK, donate here.

