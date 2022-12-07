Religious leaders in UK throw support behind our cost of living campaign

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Religious leaders of many faiths have thrown their weight behind our Christmas appeal, saying it is a lifeline for those struggling with the “profound challenges” of the cost of living crisis.

Chief rabbi Ephraim Mirvis called on people to “dig deep” to support the On the Breadline Christmas appeal which is helping those in “deprivation and distress” this winter.

Our appeal, with sister title the Evening Standard and in partnership with Comic Relief and The Childhood Trust, has so far raised more than £3m, with the money to be given out in grants to organisations helping people struggling with the cost of living.

The chief rabbi said: “In meeting the profound challenges of this cost-of-living crisis, it is tempting to look to government and big business alone for support – as indeed we should.

“But we are also blessed to live in a society that can generate a great deal of altruism in our families, friends, communities, congregations and charitable initiatives.

“It is from these that each one of us should feel empowered to do our bit, to support the most vulnerable in our society, to help them withstand the bitter winds of deprivation and distress this winter.

“As such, I would urge those who are able, to dig deep in support of the Evening Standard and Independent’s On the Breadline campaign which will doubtless prove a lifeline for thousands of people in London and across the country.”

Pledging his support to the campaign, the bishop of Durham Paul Butler, who is the lead Church of England bishop for welfare issues in the House of Lords, said: “It is important that we all pull together and do what we can to help the most vulnerable in our communities survive this winter.”

He added: “This is going to be an extremely tough winter for so many as the cost of living spirals and families are simply unable to cope. The situation is worrying.”

He said that churches are also providing a lifeline through food banks and other community services, adding: “It is heartbreaking to hear stories of people who just a year ago were donating to foodbanks and who are now having to use them.

“Many of our churches are among the more than 3,700 public spaces opening up this winter as a Warm Space for people as energy prices continue to soar.”

Rajnish Kashyap, director of Hindu Council UK, said the organisation supports the appeal, adding: "The cost of living crisis is a national emergency. With food prices and energy bills rising at the highest rate in over 40 years, people are having to make cutbacks, but, for those in a poverty trap, there is no leeway.

“Over 14.5 million people are living in poverty in the UK, including 4.3 million children. So as millions of families will be facing ongoing difficult times over the coming months, now more than ever, it is vital for these families to be supported. Hindu Council UK deeply appreciates the hard work and generosity of the Evening Standard, with their heartfelt On the Breadline campaign.

“The money raised will make an impact on the families by funding and supporting those struggling this winter."

A spokeswoman for the Muslim Council of Britain said: “The Muslim Council of Britain is grateful initiatives such as the On the Breadline campaign exist and stands ready to support their essential work. We also remain committed to working towards a society in which such extraordinary levels of hardship cease to exist.”

She added: “This winter, we are seeing people really struggle to make ends meet, stories of parents going hungry so they can feed their children and families having to choose between heating and eating are becoming all too common. We have seen demand at food banks run by mosques double and the number of applications to hardship funds increase drastically. As such, this campaign with community and civil society-led responses such as this are vital in offering some relief for those in need.”