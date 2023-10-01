Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has been charged with murder after a man died from a stab wound in what police said they are treating as a “race hate crime”.

Avon and Somerset Police said Christina Howell, 36, of Easton, is in custody ahead of an appearance before Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

The man, who was in his 60s and from Easton, died from a stab wound after he was attacked in Grosvenor Road, St Paul’s, Bristol, at around 3.20pm on Friday.

A police statement said: “His family are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

“The Major Crime Investigation Team is leading the inquiry and treating it as a race hate crime. The family has been offered assistance by Sari (Stand Against Racism & Inequality).”

On Friday, members of the public detained the woman on Grosvenor Road until officers turned up and she was arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent 11 minutes after their arrival.

Neighbourhood Chief Inspector Deepak Kenth said at the time:“This is very sad news. I would like to thank members of the public that came to the victim’s assistance.”