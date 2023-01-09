Britain ‘considering sending tanks to Ukraine to help fight Russia’

Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Britain is weighing up supplying Ukraine with tanks for the first time to help the country fight Russian forces, it has been reported.

Discussions have been taking place “for a few weeks” about delivering the British Army’s Challenger 2 main battle tank to Ukraine, Sky News reports, quoting a Western source with knowledge of the conversations.

The broadcaster cited one source as saying Britain could offer around 10 Challenger 2 tanks. The move would constitute a major step up in western support for Ukraine, with the potential to prompt other NATO allies, such as Germany, to emulate.

The government has not yet made a final decision on the potential boost to its military support for Ukraine, but should it been given the green light the UK would become the first nation to respond to Kyiv’s pleas for more powerful western tanks.

The Ministry of Defence did not confirm nor deny Sky News’s report, but said in a statement the UK “will continue to build on recent donations with training and further gifting of equipment”.

The US-led Contact Group delivering military support to Ukraine, of which the UK is a member, is set to meet on 20 January, and it is expected that any new announcement on assistance to coincide with that gathering.

Kyiv has requested on countless occasions that German-made Leopard II tanks, used by such allies as Germany, Poland, Finland, the Netherlands and Spain, be made available to its troops fighting invading forces.

Though Warsaw and Helsinki have indicated willingness to supply their Leopard tanks to Ukraine, it requires approval from Germany due to Berlin holding the export licence.

Britain sent 14 Challenger 2 tanks to Poland last year as part of an agreement to support Ukraine by freeing up capacity for Warsaw to supply its Soviet-era T-72 tanks.

In a statement, a Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “The government has committed to match or exceed last year’s funding for military aid to Ukraine in 2023, and we will continue to build on recent donations with training and further gifting of equipment.

“We have provided over 200 armoured vehicles to Ukraine to date – including Stormer vehicles armed with Starstreak missiles.

“We have also donated tens of thousands of items including helmets and body armour, mobility and logistics vehicles, anti-tank weapons, air defence missiles and systems, winter and medical equipment.”