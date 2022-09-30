Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Two UK museums open up their collection to Cambodian archaeologists looking for looted treasure

Cambodian government says artefacts could have been illegally brought into the UK museums

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Friday 30 September 2022 09:35
Comments
Protesters put pressure on British Museum to return ‘stolen’ items

Two major British museums are opening their collections to Cambodian archaeologists for inspection following allegations that valuable artefacts were illegally brought to England.

The Cambodian government in May this year demanded the right to inspect the museums to recover antiquities that it says were stolen from the country’s temples during years of conflict under the Khmer Rouge regime.

The British Museum, a month later, granted permission for a specialist team to inspect and identify the potentially stolen objects, the Cambodian government said. The museum houses nearly 100 pieces from the southeast Asian country.

The Victoria & Albert Museum also joined the UK’s largest museum in granting permission to the Cambodian government to carry out inspections of its own collection. The museum has more than 50 pieces from the country, some of which are on display.

The delegation will first visit the Victoria & Albert Museum on Friday and the British Museum next week to examine the collections in person.

Recommended

The Cambodians reportedly claimed that the British Museum could have dozens of artefacts that were illegally taken out of their country and later acquired by the museum.

They believe that the “souls of their ancestors are in the ancient statues”.

"The challenge for us is that we have been doing our research from long distance, just looking at what is publicly available on the museums' websites," Brad Gordon, the head of Cambodia's investigations team, told BBC.

"For example, we are not able to see the objects from different angles."

Sackona Phoeurng, the Cambodian minister of culture and fine arts, earlier said that authorities were “looking forward to an open and forthright dialogue” with the museums.

In a letter to her then UK counterpart Nadine Dorries, the Cambodian minister had written that several artefacts acquired by the museum were fraudulently “passed through the hands of [late art dealer] Douglas Latchford”.

Latchford made a fortune selling southeast Asian art and artefacts before he was charged with dealing in treasures looted from ancient sited in Cambodia during the period of unrest between the 1970s and 1990s.

In August, US officials returned 30 artefacts, including a 10th-century Khmer sculptural “masterpiece”, to Cambodia that were trafficked by Latchford.

The delegation has prepared a list of “priority” items that they are interested in discussing with each museum.

Recommended

“I can’t wait to see what the museums are keeping,” Soklida Tek, a researcher with the delegation told BBC.

“I want to understand why the museums are hiding our ancestors, removed from their homes.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in