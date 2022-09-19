London museum to return stolen Benin Bronzes to Nigeria

London’s Horniman Museum is set to return 72 bronzes that were stolen by the British from Benin City in Nigeria in 1897.

The museum said it will hand over the “forcibly removed” Benin Bronzes following a request by the country’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments (NCMM).

NCMM director general Professor Abba Tijani said he is “elated” that museums are responding to the requests, and are “righting” what was wrong.

This video shows some of the treasures that will be leaving London, among them masks and a figure of a cockerel.

